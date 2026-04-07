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Rangers’ Jacob deGrom had mild discomfort in right knee before Monday start but feels OK

  
Published April 7, 2026 12:25 PM
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ARLINGTON, Texas — Two-time Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom said he felt something in his right knee before Monday night’s start, which limited him to five innings and 78 pitches in the Texas Rangers’ 2-1 win over the Seattle Mariners.

The Rangers said deGrom had mild right knee discomfort, and manager Skip Schumaker said the staff didn’t want to push the 37-year-old too hard. DeGrom allowed only one hit — a first-inning home run to 2025 homer champ Cal Raleigh on a 12-pitch at-bat — walked one and struck out six.

“I feel OK,” deGrom said, “It’s a little tender, but I think we’ll be OK.

“I gave up the homer to Cal, and I was like: ‘I’d better lock this in. This might be a pretty close game.’”

DeGrom went 4 2/3 innings while throwing 78 pitches last Tuesday at Baltimore in an 8-5 Rangers win in his only previous outing this season. He was scheduled to make his first start March 28 at Philadelphia but was scratched with neck stiffness.

DeGrom made his 250th career start, ranking 18th among active pitchers. He was voted the AL Comeback Player of the Year last season, going 12-8 with a 2.97 ERA, after returning late in the 2024 season from a second major reconstruction surgery on his pitching elbow.

“Obviously any day you’re able to put this uniform on you’ve got to be thankful for that,” he said.