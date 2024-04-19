 Skip navigation
Rangers option rookie Jack Leiter 1 day after he allowed 7 runs in his major league debut

  
Published April 19, 2024 05:28 PM
Jack Leiter

Apr 18, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jack Leiter (35) sits on the dugout bench after being pulled from the game in his Major League debut against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports

Lon Horwedel/Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports

ATLANTA — Texas Rangers rookie right-hander Jack Leiter was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock one day after allowing seven runs in his major league debut.

The Rangers recalled right-hander Owen White from Round Rock to provide bullpen depth for the start of their weekend series against the Atlanta Braves.

Leiter, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 draft, allowed seven runs on eight hits in 3 2/3 innings in Texas’ 9-7 win at the Detroit Tigers. He walked three and struck out three.

Leiter, the son of Al Leiter, who won 162 games in 19 major league seasons, was promoted after he went 1-1 with 25 strikeouts and three walks in 14 innings over three appearances for Round Rock.