Chicago Street Race - Previews
Drivers face challenge of Chicago street course today
Clemson v Notre Dame
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 31 Nana Osafo-Mensah, fifth-year defensive end
2022 RedBud ProMotocross-com Chase Sexton.jpg
Saturday’s Motocross Round 5 at RedBud: How to watch, start times, schedules, streams
  Dan Beaver
    ,
  Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
Chicago Street Race - Previews
Drivers face challenge of Chicago street course today
Clemson v Notre Dame
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 31 Nana Osafo-Mensah, fifth-year defensive end
2022 RedBud ProMotocross-com Chase Sexton.jpg
Saturday’s Motocross Round 5 at RedBud: How to watch, start times, schedules, streams
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Rays place closer Pete Fairbanks on 15-day IL because of left hip inflammation

  
Published May 30, 2023 07:18 AM
MLB: Milwaukee Brewers at Tampa Bay Rays

May 19, 2023; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays relief pitcher Pete Fairbanks (29) throws a pitch against the Milwaukee Brewers in the ninth inning at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

CHICAGO -- The major league-best Tampa Bay Rays placed closer Pete Fairbanks on the 15-day injured list because of inflammation in his left hip.

Manager Kevin Cash said Fairbanks texted that he was feeling better than he did when he left the ballpark, though he was still sore. He is scheduled for more tests.

Fairbanks was warming up in the bullpen during the Rays’ wild 11-10 win over the NL West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers at home. But he left for the dugout after his hip locked up.

“We’re not gonna replace Pete,” Cash said. “He’s really, really good. What he does at the back end of the bullpen when he’s right and healthy is pretty special. We feel like we do have some guys that can provide some help, and if we can continue to score runs at the clip we are now, that’ll help, too.”

Fairbanks has five saves in six chances and a 1.54 ERA in 13 appearances. He spent time on the 15-day IL earlier this month because of right forearm inflammation.

The Rays recalled right-hander Trevor Kelley from Triple-A Durham. Tampa Bay owns a major league-leading 39-17 record.