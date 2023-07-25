 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Taulia Tagovailoa
2023 Big Ten Betting Preview Series: Maryland Terrapins
  • Eric Froton
    ,
  • Eric Froton
    ,
MX Washougal 2023 Ty Masterpool leaps into the trees.jpg
SuperMotocross: Chasing the playoff bubble
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NHL: Toronto Maple Leafs at Florida Panthers
Panthers agree to three-year extension for forward Eetu Luostarinen

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_amyrodgers_230725.jpg
Finau hoping to find spark again at 3M Open
nbc_dps_dpondeshaunwatson_230725.jpg
Watson can’t be blaming media for his own mistakes
nbc_dps_dponsaquonbarkley_230725.jpg
Is Barkley’s deal a win for Giants RB?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Taulia Tagovailoa
2023 Big Ten Betting Preview Series: Maryland Terrapins
  • Eric Froton
    ,
  • Eric Froton
    ,
MX Washougal 2023 Ty Masterpool leaps into the trees.jpg
SuperMotocross: Chasing the playoff bubble
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NHL: Toronto Maple Leafs at Florida Panthers
Panthers agree to three-year extension for forward Eetu Luostarinen

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_amyrodgers_230725.jpg
Finau hoping to find spark again at 3M Open
nbc_dps_dpondeshaunwatson_230725.jpg
Watson can’t be blaming media for his own mistakes
nbc_dps_dponsaquonbarkley_230725.jpg
Is Barkley’s deal a win for Giants RB?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo

Rays returning to Port Charlotte for spring training next year after hurricane forced move

  
Published July 25, 2023 03:48 PM
Fantasy pickups to consider with Seager on IL
July 24, 2023 02:29 PM
With Rangers SS Corey Seager being placed on IL, D.J. Short and Eric Samulski discuss the fantasy implications of his injury and players that managers could turn to in his absence.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla, (AP) The Tampa Bay Rays will return to Port Charlotte for spring training in 2024 after relocating this year because of extensive damage their team training facilities suffered during Hurricane Ian.

The Rays had trained since 2009 at Charlotte Sports Park, which is about 80 miles (50 km) south of their regular-season home of Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg.

Tampa Bay used the former Atlanta Braves’ complex at the ESPN Wide World of Sports facility in Kissimmee in 2023 for early workouts and one game against the New York Yankees before playing the rest of its home spring training games at Tropicana Field.

The Rays will play 13 home exhibition games starting Feb. 24 against Atlanta, with their final matchup at the domed stadium on March 26 against Detroit.

Tampa Bay also will play two games in the Dominican Republic against Boston on March 9-10. It will the Rays’ first trip there.

Hurricane Ian was a category 5 storm that made landfall in southwest Florida in September 2022.