Red Sox acquire Gold Glove-winning OF Tyler O’Neill from Cardinals for two pitchers

  
Published December 8, 2023 08:48 PM

BOSTON — The Red Sox acquired outfielder Tyler O’Neill from the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday, bringing in a two-time Gold Glove winner to replace the departing Alex Verdugo.

St. Louis received right-handers Nick Robertson and Victor Santos in return.

O’Neill finished eighth in the NL MVP voting in 2021, batting .286 with 34 homers and 80 RBIs. But he hasn’t come close to that production since – or before -- with a .248 average and 78 homers in his six-year career.

O’Neill is in his final season of arbitration eligibility and could become a free agent after the 2024 season. He is projected to earn a salary of $5.5 million.

Robertson appeared in 18 games for the Red Sox and Dodgers last season, with a 0-1 record and 6.04 ERA. Santos, who missed all of 2023 with a right elbow injury, has a 23-48 record and 5.21 ERA in seven seasons with the Tigers, Rockies, Rangers, Brewers, Pirates, Reds and Orioles. The Cardinals said he will be assigned to the minor leagues.

“As we look to add pitching depth, as well as address concerns on potential playing time in the outfield, we felt this deal worked well in addressing both of those issues,” Cardinals’ President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak said in a statement. “We are excited to add Nick to our bullpen, and we feel Victor gives us added depth in our minor league system.”