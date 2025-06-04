 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Florida Panthers Edmonton Oilers
Panthers visit the Oilers in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final in Edmonton
Gary Bettman
NHL is expanding use of Hawk-Eye measuring and tracking. It may eventually solve some on-ice issues
Hunter Greene
Reds place Hunter Greene on 15-day injured list and sign Wade Miley to 1-year contract

Top Clips

nbc_dlb_thibsreax_250604.jpg
Samson: Dolan made decision to fire Thibodeau
nbc_oly_topchefpromov3_250604.jpg
Olympians, Paralympians take on Top Chef in Milan
nbc_cbb_msurichardsoncomp_250604.jpg
Richardson’s top moments from MSU’s 2024-25 season

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Florida Panthers Edmonton Oilers
Panthers visit the Oilers in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final in Edmonton
Gary Bettman
NHL is expanding use of Hawk-Eye measuring and tracking. It may eventually solve some on-ice issues
Hunter Greene
Reds place Hunter Greene on 15-day injured list and sign Wade Miley to 1-year contract

Top Clips

nbc_dlb_thibsreax_250604.jpg
Samson: Dolan made decision to fire Thibodeau
nbc_oly_topchefpromov3_250604.jpg
Olympians, Paralympians take on Top Chef in Milan
nbc_cbb_msurichardsoncomp_250604.jpg
Richardson’s top moments from MSU’s 2024-25 season

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Red Sox manager Alex Cora proclaims his team ‘not getting better’ following 8th loss in 10 games

  
Published June 4, 2025 01:38 PM

BOSTON — Red Sox manager Alex Cora has been proclaiming recently that he didn’t think his team was far from putting good baseball together following a dismal stretch of games.

Those days of optimism appear to be dwindling after Boston’s latest setback.

The Red Sox lost their 17th one-run game of the season, this time falling 4-3 to the Los Angeles Angels in 10 innings filled with missed opportunities, poor execution defensively and another inconsistent night from the bullpen. It was their eighth loss in 10 games. They are now 9-10-1 in series play, including 4-5-1 at Fenway Park.

“We keep making the same mistakes. We’re not getting better,” Cora said after the game. “At one point it has to be on me I guess. I’m the manager. I’ve got to keep pushing them to be better. They’re not getting better. They’re not. We keep making the same mistakes. I’ll be honest about it and very open about it.”

The loss came a night after Boston also lost by a run to an Angels team that had lost seven of eight and three consecutive series.

The game started out with some promise.

Starting pitcher Brayan Bello pitched a scoreless first to snap a four-game streak of Boston pitchers allowing at least one run in the opening inning.

But then the Angels took a 3-0 lead in the third inning via an RBI single by Zach Neto and a two-run single by Nolan Schanuel.

Boston got one run back during its half of the inning but failed to close the gap more despite having runners on second and third base with no outs.

The Red Sox outhit the Angels for the second straight game. But also also committed three fielding errors.

“You get frustrated, but at one point, OK, what are you going to do? What’s going to change? We keep doing the same thing,” Cora said.