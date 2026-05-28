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Red Sox place Garrett Whitlock on the 15-day injured list with left knee inflammation

  
Published May 28, 2026 03:52 PM
NYY are only AL team in top five of power rankings
May 27, 2026 10:22 AM
With the Dodgers once again occupying the top spot in CC Sabathia's MLB Power Rankings, he shares why Aaron Judge and the Yankees are the American League's lone representative in the top five.

BOSTON — The Boston Red Sox placed reliever Garrett Whitlock on the 15-day injured list with left knee inflammation. The move is retroactive to May 25.

Whitlock last pitched against the Minnesota Twins. The right-hander told reporters that his landing leg slipped during his first warm-up pitch of the outing, resulting in a hyperextension.

Red Sox interim manager Chad Tracy said Whitlock received a painkilling injection before Boston’s 8-0 win over Atlanta.

Whitlock has a 3.20 ERA through 20 relief appearances this season.

The Red Sox recalled left-hander Tyler Samaniego from Triple-A Worcester to replace Whitlock. Samaniego has posted a 1.04 ERA in 18 games for Boston this season.