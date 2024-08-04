Red Sox vs. Rangers Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for August 4

It’s Sunday, August 4, and the Boston Red Sox (58-51) continue their weekend series against the Texas Rangers (53-58) in Arlington, TX.

The teams have split the first two games of the series.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first-pitch, projected pitching matchup, lineup cards, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Red Sox vs. Rangers live today

● Date: Sunday, August 4, 2024

● Time: 2:35PM EST

● Site: Globe Life Field

● City: Arlington, TX

● TV/Streaming: NESN, BSSW

Game odds for Red Sox vs. Rangers

The latest odds as of Sunday morning:

● Money Line : Red Sox +110, Rangers -130

● Spread : Red Sox +1.5 (-210), Rangers -1.5 (-130)

● Over/Under : 8 runs

Recent team stats for Red Sox vs. Rangers

● Rafael Devers has hit in 10 straight games for the Red Sox (20-41). Boston is 31-23 on the road this season with an overall run differential of +28.

● Despite the win last night, the Rangers are just 4-6 in their last 10 games. They are now 30-24 at home with a run differential of -15.

Probable starting pitchers for Boston vs. Texas

● Today’s pitching matchup (August 4): Nick Pivetta vs. Nathan Eovaldi

○ Red Sox: Pivetta (5-7, 4.47 ERA) has allowed 45 earned runs and 84 hits while striking out 112 over 90.2 innings

○ Rangers: Eovaldi (8-4, 3.38 ERA) has allowed 42 earned runs and 90 hits while striking out 106 over 112 innings

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Red Sox vs. Rangers on August 4, 2024

● With Nathan Eovaldi on the mound, the Rangers have covered in 4 of their last 5 home games to return 3.30 units

● Betting the Rangers on the Money Line is showing a profit of 1.80 units with Nathan Eovaldi as the opener

● With Nathan Eovaldi as the starting pitcher 5 of the Rangers’ last 7 games have gone OVER the Total

Expert picks & predictions for Sunday’s Red Sox vs. Rangers game

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.



Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Red Sox vs. Rangers game:

- Money Line : NBC Sports is staying away from a play on the Moneyline

- Spread : NBC Sports sees greater value in and is leaning towards taking the Rangers on the Run Line

- Total runs : NBC Sports is recommending a play on the Total OVER 8 runs

