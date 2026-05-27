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Reds ace Hunter Greene throws first side session after elbow surgery

  
Published May 27, 2026 12:15 PM
Cubs' streaky season raises major questions
May 27, 2026 10:42 AM
CC Sabathia tries to make sense of the Cubs' streaky season and questions if Craig Counsell's squad is truly a good team, where winning and losing streaks have defined Chicago's season in a loaded NL Central.

NEW YORK — Cincinnati Reds right-hander Hunter Greene took another step in his rehab from elbow surgery when he threw 15 to 20 pitches during a side session at the club’s spring training facility in Arizona.

Greene, who was the Reds’ Opening Day starter in 2023 and 2025, had bone chips removed on March 11. Cincinnati expected him to be sidelined 14 to 16 weeks.

“It’s really kind of cool to see him throw a side,” Reds manager Terry Francona said. “He’s got some work to do.”

Francona said Greene and left-handed pitcher Brandon Williamson, who is on the 60-day injured list due to shoulder fatigue, will join the Reds for their six-game homestand before returning to Arizona to continue their rehab.

Right-handed starter Rhett Lowder, who hasn’t pitched since May 7 due to pain in his shoulder, threw long toss and is scheduled to throw to hitters.

Closer Emilio Pagán (strained left hamstring) and catcher Jose Trevino (left hamstring injury) are scheduled to get imaging. The imaging will provide the Reds an idea of how far along Pagán is in his recovery from the injury he suffered while pitching May 5. Francona said the testing for Trevino, who has been sidelined since May 17, will indicate how much activity he can handle.

“He’s kind of chomping at the bit to run,” Francona said.