Reds, newly acquired catcher Jose Trevino agree to three-year contract worth $14,925,000

  
Published March 20, 2025 05:55 PM

GOODYEAR, Ariz. — Catcher Jose Trevino and the Cincinnati Reds agreed Thursday to a three-year contract worth $14,925,000, a deal that adds $11.5 million in newly guaranteed money.

Trevino was acquired from the New York Yankees in December for reliever Fernando Cruz and catcher Alex Jackson, and the 32-year-old avoided arbitration when he agreed to a one-year contract worth $3,425,000. Trevino would have been eligible for free agency after this year’s World Series.

His new deal adds salaries of $5.25 million each for 2026 and 2027 plus a $6.5 million club option for 2028 with $1 million buyout.

Trevino will begin the season as the Reds top catcher. Tyler Stephenson is sidelined by an oblique injury; he last played March 11, was scratched the following day and had an MRI on March 13.

Trevino was limited to 74 games last year, hitting .215 with eight homers and 28 RBIs. He was a first-time All-Star in 2022, playing a career-high 115 games and earning a Gold Glove while batting .248 and setting career bests with 11 homers and 43 RBIs.

Trevino has a .236 batting average, 32 homers and 141 RBIs over seven major league seasons with Texas and the Yankees.