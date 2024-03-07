 Skip navigation
Oklahoma City Thunder v San Antonio Spurs
NBA Futures Best Bets for Western Conference No. 1 Seed: OKC Thunder vs Denver Nuggets
Tee times, pairings for Round 2 of Arnold Palmer Invitational
Tee times, pairings for Round 2 of Arnold Palmer Invitational
What's new for IndyCar teams heading into the 2024 season
What’s new for IndyCar teams heading into the 2024 season

Top Clips

Where's the best fit for Ekeler in free agency?
Where’s the best fit for Ekeler in free agency?
Galaxy Brains: Schultz's comments on Cowboys
Galaxy Brains: Schultz’s comments on Cowboys
Is Barkley a good fit for the Eagles?
Is Barkley a good fit for the Eagles?

Report: Brayan Bello and Boston Red Sox agree to a 6-year, $55 million contract

  
Published March 7, 2024 05:23 PM
Will Glasnow's workload jump in 2024 with Dodgers?
March 6, 2024 03:41 PM
Eric Samulski and Scott Pianowski assess Tyler Glasnow's fantasy baseball stock ahead of his first season with the Los Angeles Dodgers, in which his workload is largely up in the air given his injury history.

Young right-hander Brayan Bello and the Boston Red Sox have agreed to a $55 million, six-year contract, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press.

Bello’s agreement includes a $21 million team option for 2030 with a $1 million buyout that if exercised would make the agreement worth $75 million over seven seasons, the person said.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity Thursday because the deal had not been announced.

His agreement was first reported by MLB.com.

Bello turns 25 in May and was signed by the Red Sox from the Dominican Republic in 2017 for $28,000.

He would have been eligible for arbitration after the 2025 season and for free agency following the 2028 season. He had a $729,500 salary last year and absent the long-term deal likely would have received about $750,000 this season.

He was 12-11 with a 4.24 ERA in 28 starts last year for the last-place Red Sox, averaging 95.5 mph with his four-seam fastball. His fastball velocity was 97.7 mph in 2022, when he went 2-8 with a 4.71 ERA in 11 starts and two relief appearances.

He is part of a projected rotation that includes Nick Pivetta, Kutter Crawford, Tanner Houck and Garrett Whitlock.

Boston signed free agent Lucas Giolito to a $38.5 million, two-year contract, but the 29-year-old right-hander likely will need Tommy John surgery for the second time.