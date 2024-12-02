 Skip navigation
Report: Cubs add Matthew Boyd to rotation with 2-year, $29 million contract

  
Published December 2, 2024 11:15 AM
Matthew Boyd

Cleveland Guardians pitcher Matthew Boyd (16) throws against Detroit Tigers during the first inning at Game 5 of ALDS at Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024.

Junfu Han/Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

CHICAGO — The Chicago Cubs have added Matthew Boyd to their rotation in their first big offseason move, agreeing to a two-year, $29 million contract with the veteran left-hander, according to a person familiar with the negotiations.

The person confirmed the deal to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the agreement was subject to a successful physical.

The 33-year-old Boyd can earn an additional $1 million in performance bonuses over the two years. The New York Post was the first to report the move.

Making a successful return from Tommy John surgery, Boyd went 2-2 with a 2.72 ERA in eight starts with Cleveland this year. He also made three postseason starts for the AL Central champions, allowing one run while striking out 14 in 11 2/3 innings.

Boyd signed with the Guardians in June. He made his season debut when he pitched 5 1/3 innings of one-run ball against the Cubs on Aug. 13.

The Washington native joins a rotation that also includes Justin Steele, Shota Imanaga and Jameson Taillon. Chicago has finished second in the NL Central with an 83-79 record in each of the past two years.

Boyd played college ball for Oregon State before he was selected by Toronto in the sixth round of the 2013 amateur draft. He was traded by the Blue Jays to Detroit in the David Price deal in July 2015.

He is 46-69 with a 4.85 ERA in 168 starts and 14 relief appearances over 10 years in the majors, also playing for Seattle.

Boyd set career highs with 32 starts and 185 1/3 innings with Detroit in 2019. But he has made 60 appearances and pitched a total of 263 innings over the last five years. He went 5-5 with a 5.45 ERA in 15 starts for the Tigers in 2023 before he got hurt.

Boyd’s performance bonuses with the Cubs are based on innings pitched; $100,000 each for 80, 90, 100, 110 and 120 innings in each year of the contract.