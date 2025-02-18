 Skip navigation
Report: Diamondbacks, Geraldo Perdomo agree to four-year, $45M deal that begins in 2026

  
Published February 17, 2025 09:24 PM

Slick-fielding shortstop Geraldo Perdomo has agreed to a $45 million, four-year contract with the Arizona Diamondbacks that begins in 2026, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Monday.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the agreement hadn’t been announced.

The deal includes a club option for 2030. Perdomo will make $2.55 million this year after being eligible for salary arbitration for the first time.

The 25-year-old was an All-Star in 2023, the same year he helped the Diamondbacks reach the World Series. He missed a big chunk of last season with a torn meniscus in his right knee and hit .273 with three homers over 98 games, providing above-average defense at a crucial position.

The Diamondbacks have been aggressive this offseason as they try to compete with the big-spending Los Angeles Dodgers, San Diego Padres and San Francisco Giants in the NL West. Arizona’s biggest move was signing ace pitcher Corbin Burnes to a $210 million, six-year deal in December.