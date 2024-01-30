 Skip navigation
Report: Justin Turner and Toronto Blue Jays agree to 1-year, $13 million contract

  
Published January 30, 2024 03:25 PM
Justin Turner

Sep 5, 2023; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Boston Red Sox designated hitter Justin Turner (2) looks on against the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

Kim Klement Neitzel/Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

TORONTO — Infielder Justin Turner and the Toronto Blue Jays agreed to a one-year, $13 million contract, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the agreement for the 39-year-old was subject to a successful physical.

Turner hit .276 with 23 homers, 96 RBIs and an .800 OPS last season for the Boston Red Sox. The two-time All-Star spent the previous nine seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Toronto has been eager to add offense to a team that struggled to score last season. He was a designated hitter 98 times last year while appearing 41 times in the infield. Free agent Matt Chapman played third base for Toronto last season.

Turner was co-winner of the 2017 NL Championship Series MVP award and won a World Series in 2020. He is a .288 hitter with 187 homers and 759 RBIs in 15 seasons with Baltimore (2009-10), the New York Mets (2010-13), the Dodgers (2014-22) and the Red Sox.