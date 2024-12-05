 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

FSKATE-FRA
Amber Glenn leads Grand Prix Final, eyes biggest figure skating title for U.S. woman in 14 years
Hero World Challenge 2024 - Round One
Scottie Scheffler changes putting grip in opening round of Hero World Challenge
Rocco Becht
No. 16 Iowa State faces Cam Skattebo, No. 12 Arizona State in Big 12 title game for playoff spot

Top Clips

nbc_pl_bougoal1_241205.jpg
Huijsen heads Bournemouth 1-0 in front of Spurs
nbc_edge_bte_mnf_241205.jpg
Bet it in a Minute: Bengals vs. Cowboys on MNF
nbc_edge_bte_lackc_241205.jpg
Bet it in a Minute: Chargers vs. Chiefs on SNF

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

FSKATE-FRA
Amber Glenn leads Grand Prix Final, eyes biggest figure skating title for U.S. woman in 14 years
Hero World Challenge 2024 - Round One
Scottie Scheffler changes putting grip in opening round of Hero World Challenge
Rocco Becht
No. 16 Iowa State faces Cam Skattebo, No. 12 Arizona State in Big 12 title game for playoff spot

Top Clips

nbc_pl_bougoal1_241205.jpg
Huijsen heads Bournemouth 1-0 in front of Spurs
nbc_edge_bte_mnf_241205.jpg
Bet it in a Minute: Bengals vs. Cowboys on MNF
nbc_edge_bte_lackc_241205.jpg
Bet it in a Minute: Chargers vs. Chiefs on SNF

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Report: Luis Severino and Athletics agree to three-year, $67 million contract

  
Published December 5, 2024 02:45 PM
MLB: Playoffs-New York Mets at Milwaukee Brewers

Oct 1, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; New York Mets pitcher Luis Severino (40) reacts after leaving the game against the Milwaukee Brewers during the sixth inning in game one of the Wildcard round for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Right-hander Luis Severino and the Athletics have agreed to a $67 million, three-year contract, according to two people familiar with the negotiations.

The people spoke on condition of anonymity because the agreement had not yet been announced by the team. Severino can opt out and become a free agent after the 2026 season.

It’s the largest deal ever for the low-budget franchise, topping a $66 million contract for third baseman Eric Chavez covering 2005-10.

There was skepticism the A’s could land a pricey free agent while planning to play the next three seasons in West Sacramento, California, before hopefully moving to a new stadium in Las Vegas. The A’s went 69-93 for their third straight losing season in 2024, then left Oakland after 57 seasons.

Severino, who turns 31 on Feb. 20, was a free agent for the second straight offseason after going 11-7 with a 3.91 ERA over 182 innings in his only season with the New York Mets, his best year since he was an All-Star for the second straight year with the New York Yankees in 2018.

He left the Yankees last offseason to sign a one-year deal with the Mets guaranteeing $13 million and earned an additional $2 million in performance bonuses.

Severino is 65-44 with a 3.81 ERA in 156 starts and 16 relief appearances for the Yankees (2015-23) and Mets.

Severino turned down a $21.05 million qualifying offer from the Mets, who will receive an extra pick after the fourth round of next July’s amateur draft. Oakland will forfeit its third-highest selection.