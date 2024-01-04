 Skip navigation
NBA: Portland Trail Blazers at Dallas Mavericks
Fantasy Basketball Pickups: Josh Green and Jaden Hardy benefit from absences
NCAA Football: Notre Dame at Duke
College Football Transfer Portal Tracker
The Sentry - Round Two
World No. 1 Scheffler leads through 36 holes at The Sentry

Report: Mets and center fielder Harrison Bader agree to 1-year deal for about $10 million

  
Published January 4, 2024 02:36 PM
NEW YORK — Center fielder Harrison Bader and the New York Mets have agreed to a one-year contract for about $10 million, according to a person familiar with the deal.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the move was pending a physical and had not been announced by the team.

Bader, a Gold Glove winner with St. Louis in 2021, returns to New York after spending a little more than a year across town with the Yankees. He was acquired from the Cardinals in an August 2022 trade for pitcher Jordan Montgomery and then claimed off waivers by Cincinnati on Aug. 31 last year.

The 29-year-old Bader batted .232 with seven homers and 40 RBIs during an injury-plagued season with the Yankees and Reds. He had a .622 OPS in 98 games and a career-best 20 stolen bases in 23 attempts.