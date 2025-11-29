 Skip navigation
Report: Orioles add Ryan Helsley to their bullpen with two-year deal

  
Published November 29, 2025 05:57 PM

The Baltimore Orioles added Ryan Helsley to their bullpen on Saturday, agreeing to a two-year contract with the free agent reliever.

The 31-year-old Helsley has an opt-out after one season, according to a person familiar with the negotiations who confirmed the deal to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because it was pending a physical.

Baltimore has been active as it looks to bounce back from a last-place finish in the AL East this year. The Orioles won the division in 2023 and made the playoffs as a wild card in 2024.

Outfielder Taylor Ward was acquired in a trade with the Los Angeles Angels on Nov. 18. Injured closer Félix Bautista agreed to a $2.25 million, one-year contract with Baltimore on Nov. 21, avoiding arbitration.

Helsley became one of baseball’s best relievers while spending his first six-plus seasons with St. Louis. The right-hander went 3-1 with a 3.00 ERA and 21 saves this year before he was traded by the Cardinals to the New York Mets on July 30.

Helsley struggled in New York, going 0-3 with a 7.20 ERA in 22 appearances. He allowed four homers and 16 earned runs in 20 innings.

The Athletic reported that Helsley was being looked at by some teams as a potential starter, but ESPN reported on Saturday that he was joining Baltimore in a relief role.

Helsley was selected by St. Louis in the fifth round of the 2015 amateur draft. The two-time All-Star made his major league debut in 2019.

Helsley had his best season in 2024, finishing with a 2.04 ERA and a major league-best 49 saves. He also struck out 79 batters in 66 1/3 innings.

He is 31-18 with a 2.96 ERA and 105 saves in 297 career games.