 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Linkon Cure.png
Tight End Linkon Cure Will be Honored as a 2025 Navy All-American
Will Black.png
Offensive Lineman Will Black Will be Honored as a 2025 Navy All-American
Kaliq Lockett.png
Wide Receiver Kaliq Lockett Will be Honored as a 2025 Navy All-American

Top Clips

nbc_pl_ruuddiscussion_241203.jpg
Is van Nistelrooy the savior Leicester City needs?
nbc_fnia_nfcplayoffpicture_241203.jpg
Who will come out on top of NFC South, West?
nbc_fnia_chihcoptions_241203.jpg
Johnson would take Bears offense to ‘next level’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Linkon Cure.png
Tight End Linkon Cure Will be Honored as a 2025 Navy All-American
Will Black.png
Offensive Lineman Will Black Will be Honored as a 2025 Navy All-American
Kaliq Lockett.png
Wide Receiver Kaliq Lockett Will be Honored as a 2025 Navy All-American

Top Clips

nbc_pl_ruuddiscussion_241203.jpg
Is van Nistelrooy the savior Leicester City needs?
nbc_fnia_nfcplayoffpicture_241203.jpg
Who will come out on top of NFC South, West?
nbc_fnia_chihcoptions_241203.jpg
Johnson would take Bears offense to ‘next level’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Report: Red Sox agree with Aroldis Chapman on one-year, $10.75 million deal

  
Published December 3, 2024 02:56 PM
Aroldis Chapman

Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Aroldis Chapman (45) throws a pitch in the ninth inning of the MLB National League Game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024. The Reds lost the final home game of the season, 2-0.

Sam Greene/The Enquirer/Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

BOSTON — The Boston Red Sox have agreed to terms with left-handed reliever Aroldis Chapman on a one-year deal that would pay him $10.75 million, a person with knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press.

The person spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity because the deal cannot be announced until after Chapman passes a physical examination.

Chapman gives the Red Sox a potential closer with incumbent Kenley Jansen on the free agent market.

Chapman, 36, has a 2.63 ERA with 1,246 strikeouts in his 15-season career with seven teams, and his 335 saves is 16th in baseball history. Last season, he had 14 saves and a 3.79 ERA and 5-5 record with 98 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings.

A seven-time All-Star, Chapman is a two-time World Series champion, with the 2016 Chicago Cubs and the 2023 Texas Rangers.

The Red Sox bullpen was among the worst in the league last year, blowing 31 of 71 save chances while posting a 4.39 ERA as the team stumbled to a third-place finish and missed the playoffs for the third consecutive season.