Rockies bring back retired outfielder Charlie Blackmon as special assistant to general manager

  
Published January 25, 2025 04:35 PM
MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at Colorado Rockies

Sep 27, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies designated hitter Charlie Blackmon (19) gestures in the fifth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Isaiah J. Downing/Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

DENVER — Retired outfielder Charlie Blackmon is taking on a new role with the Colorado Rockies — special assistant to the general manager.

Blackmon will assist GM Bill Schmidt in all facets of baseball operations, the team announced Saturday. The 38-year-old retired last season after 14 seasons with the Rockies, for whom he batted .293 with 1,805 hits and 227 homers.

A four-time All-Star, Blackmon ranks first in franchise history in triples (68), along with second in games played (1,624), doubles (334), runs scored (996) and extra-base hits (629).

Blackmon was taken by the Rockies in the second round of the 2008 amateur draft after playing at Georgia Tech. He won the 2017 NL batting crown with a .331 average. He also helped the team to back-to-back postseason appearances in 2017 and 2018.

“His leadership, deep understanding of the game and passion for this franchise make him the perfect fit to step into this new role,” Schmidt said. “We’re thrilled to have him bring his unique insight and experience back to the Rockies players and front office.”

The Rockies sent Blackmon off in style in his final day at Coors Field as a player in September. His wife, Ashley, and two young kids, Josie and Wyatt, joined him on the field for a pregame ceremony, where he was presented with a plaque. He also received a Toyota truck that had been perched on top of a sign in left field. His kids each threw a pitch to him.