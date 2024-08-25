Rockies vs. Yankees Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for August 25

It’s Sunday, August 25, and the New York Yankees (76-54) and Colorado Rockies (48-82) wrap up their weekend series this afternoon in the Bronx at Yankee Stadium.

After back-to-back shutouts, the Yankees’ pitching regressed a touch Saturday giving up 13 hits and 9 runs in a 9-2 loss that evened the series at a game apiece. Jake Cave collected 4 hits in 5 ABs and drove in 3 runs to lead the Rockies.

As a result, the Yankees’ lead in the American League East dropped to ½ game over the Baltimore Orioles.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first-pitch, projected pitching matchup, lineup cards, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Rockies vs. Yankees - live today

● Date: Sunday, August 25, 2024

● Time: 1:35PM EST

● Site: Yankee Stadium

● City: New York, NY

● TV/Streaming: COLR, YES

Game odds for Rockies vs. Yankees

The latest odds as of Sunday morning:

● Money Line : Rockies +240, Yankees -300

● Spread : Rockies +2.5 (-135), Yankees -2.5 (+110)

● Over/Under : 8.5 runs

Recent team stats for Rockies vs. Yankees

● Saturday’s loss snapped the Yankees’ 3-game winning streak. They are 6-4 in their last 10 games. They are 35-29 at Yankee Stadium. Their overall run differential for the season is now +121.

● Colorado’s win Saturday snapped their 3-game losing streak. The Rockies are 4-6 in their last 10 games. They are 19-49 away from Coors Field. Their overall run differential for the season is -201.

● Who’s Hot? Gleyber Torres has a 4-game hitting streak. He is 5-14 (.357) over those 4 games.

● Who’s Not! Alex Verdugo is the obvious candidate for this spot in the rundown, but he did get a hit Saturday to snap an 0-21 streak so we will lay off for the day. Anthony Volpe went hitless in 4ABs Saturday. Yes, Volpe had hit in 6 straight, but he is just 7-25 (.241) over his last 8 games.

Probable starting pitchers for Colorado vs. New York

● Today’s pitching matchup (August 25): Austin Gomber vs. Marcus Stroman

○ Yankees: Stroman (8-6, 3.82 ERA) has allowed 54 earned runs and 122 hits while striking out 92 over 127.1 innings

○ Rockies: Gomber (4-8, 4.64 ERA) has allowed 68 earned runs and 137 hits while striking out 94 over 132 innings

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Rockies vs. Yankees on August 25, 2024

● Trent Grisham has had just 2 hits in 15 ABs against Austin Gomber in his career but both hits were home runs

● In his last 2 starts, Marcus Stroman has allowed 1 earned run in 11 innings.

● Austin Gomber in 1-0 in his last 2 starts allowing 3 earned runs over 13 innings.

Expert picks & predictions for Sunday’s Rockies vs. Yankees game

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Rockies vs. Yankees today:

- Moneyline : NBC Sports is recommending a play on the Yankees on the Moneyline

- Spread : NBC Sports is recommending a play on the Yankees on the Run Line

- Total Runs : NBC Sports is leaning strongly to a play on the Total OVER 8.5 runs

