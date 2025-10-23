 Skip navigation
Ruth Chepngetich
Ruth Chepngetich, marathon world record holder, banned 3 years after positive test
NCAA Football: North Carolina at California
Cal at VA Tech prediction: Updated odds, expert picks, team and player news, trends, and stats
Syndication: The Enquirer
Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 8 of 2025 season

Top Clips

nbc_nba_nbcscandel_251023.jpg
Billups, Rozier charged in NBA gambling scandal
oly_fswom_liuworldslookback.jpg
Liu relives the best moment of her career
oly_as_mikaelabreezylookback_final.jpg
How Shiffrin and Johnson joined forces at worlds

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Rookie Trey Yesavage to start World Series opener for Blue Jays, just his 7th big league game

  
Published October 23, 2025 03:26 PM

TORONTO (AP) — Rookie Trey Yesavage will start Friday night’s World Series opener for the Toronto Blue Jays against the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers and Blake Snell, giving the 22-year-old more postseason starts than career regular-season outings.

Yesavage, who debuted on Sept. 15, will be making his fourth postseason start.

Blue Jays manager John Schneider said Thursday he wasn’t ready to announce his Game 2 starter from among Kevin Gausman, Max Scherzer and Shane Bieber.

Selected 20th overall in last year’s amateur draft from East Carolina University, Yesavage began the season at Class A Dunedin, was promoted to High-A Vancouver on May 20, Double-A New Hampshire on June 12 and Triple-A Buffalo on Aug. 12.

He was 1-0 with a 3.21 ERA in three starts in September, striking out 16 in 14 innings, helped by a devastating splitter, with seven walks.

Yesavage beat the New York Yankees with 5 1/3 scoreless, hitless innings in Game 2 of the Division Series as he struck out 11, lost Game 2 of the AL Championship Series when he allowed five runs in four innings, then won Game 6 of the ALCS on Sunday when he gave up two runs in 5 2/3 innings.

Gausman threw 19 pitches in relief in Game 7 of the ALCS on Monday against Seattle, three days after he tossed 91 pitches in his Game 5 start.

“It made sense to hold Kevin for a day,” Schneider said, not committing to Gausman for Game 2 on Saturday or Game 3 on Monday at Dodger Stadium.