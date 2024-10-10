Royals vs. Yankees Game 4 prediction: Odds, expert picks, pitching matchup, betting trends, and stats

Giancarlo Stanton went yard in the top of the 8th inning last night in Kansas City to break a 2-2 tie and the Yankees won Game 3 by the score of 3-2. In the process, New York grabbed a 2 games to 1 lead in their series with the Royals. Stanton was the New York offense. He had 3 of New York’s 4 hits in the game and even stole a base in leading the pinstripes to victory. Tommy Kahnle got the win for New York. Kris Bubic, the 6th of 7 Royals’ pitchers on the night took the loss for KC.

The Yankees will look to close out the series Thursday afternoon in Kansas City and they will send their ace, Gerrit Cole to the mound against Michael Wacha of the Royals.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first-pitch, projected pitching matchup, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Yankees @ Royals – Game 4

● Date: Thursday, October 10, 2024

● Time: 8:08 PM ET

● Site: Kauffman Stadium

● City: Kansas City, MO

● TV/Streaming: TBS, TruTV, MAX

Game 4 odds for Yankees @ Royals

The latest odds as of Thursday morning:

● Moneyline: Kansas City Royals (+125), New York Yankees (-155)

● Spread: Royals +1.5 (-135), Yankees -1.5 (+110)

● Total: 7.5

Probable starting pitchers for New York @ Kansas City - Game 4

● Thursday’s pitching matchup (October 10): Gerrit Cole vs. Michael Wacha

○ Royals: Wacha – started Game 1 of this series and pitched 4 innings giving up 3 runs on 4 hits including 1 HR to Gleyber Torres.

○ Yankees: Cole – started Game 1 and lasted 5 innings allowing 3 earned runs on 7 hits including 1 HR to MJ Melendez.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Royals @ Yankees - Game 4

Aaron Judge is 1-11 (.091) with 5 strikeouts through the 1 st 3 games of this series.

3 games of this series. Judge has 37 hits in 181 career postseason ABs (.204) with 13 HRs and 71 strikeouts

Bobby Witt Jr. is 1-13 (.077) in this series

The Yankees have won 3 straight on the road, while the Royals have lost 6 home games in a row

The Under is 4-1 in the Royals’ last 5 games

The Yankees have covered the spread in 4 of their last 5 games on the road

Playoff Histories for Kansas City and New York

Royals: KC won World Series titles in 1985 and 2015. They won the American League pennant in1980, 1985, 2014, and 2015. They have won the AL Central once (2015) and the AL West 7 times (1976-81, 1984, and 1985).

KC won World Series titles in 1985 and 2015. They won the American League pennant in1980, 1985, 2014, and 2015. They have won the AL Central once (2015) and the AL West 7 times (1976-81, 1984, and 1985). Yankees: New York has won 27 World Championships. Their last World Series victory was in 2009. They have been to the playoffs 57 times and won 40 AL pennants

New York has won 27 World Championships. Their last World Series victory was in 2009. They have been to the playoffs 57 times and won 40 AL pennants These teams last met in the playoffs four times between 1976 and 1980. The Yankees won three of those four American League Championship series.

Expert picks & predictions for Game 4 of the series between Kansas City and New York

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Thursday’s Game 4 between the Royals and the Yankees:

· Moneyline : NBC Sports is recommending a play on the Yankees on the Moneyline

· Spread : NBC Sports is recommending a play on the Yankees on the Run Line

· Total Runs : NBC Sports is leaning towards a play on the OVER of 7.5 Total Runs

