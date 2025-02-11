 Skip navigation
Ryne Stanek can earn up to $5 million in his 1-year contract with New York Mets

  
Published February 11, 2025 01:43 PM
Ryne Stanek

Oct 14, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; New York Mets pitcher Ryne Stanek (55) throws a pitch in the seventh inning during game two of the NLCS for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Kiyoshi Mio/Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Right-hander Ryne Stanek can boost his pay with the New York Mets to $5 million if he makes 70 or more pitching appearances this season.

The 33-year-old right-hander gets a $500,000 signing bonus and a $4 million salary as part of the one-year, $4.5 million contract announced on Jan. 30.

He would earn $100,000 each for 50, 55, 60, 65 and 70 pitching appearances. In addition, he would receive $50,000 each for making the All-Star team, winning a Gold Glove or League Championship Series MVP. He would get $100,000 for World Series MVP, $50,000 for winning a Cy Young Award, $25,000 for finishing second in the voting and $10,000 for third.

Stanek was acquired in a trade with Seattle at the deadline last year for minor league outfielder Rhylan Thomas. Stanek had a 6.06 ERA in 17 appearances with the Mets during the regular season and became a trusted reliever late in the postseason.

Stanek was a first-round pick by Tampa Bay in the 2013 amateur draft. He is 17-17 with a 3.65 ERA and 11 saves in 401 major league games, also playing for the Rays, Miami and Houston.

Infielder Nick Madrigal gets a $1.35 million salary while in the major leagues and $350,000 while in the minors in a one-year contract announced Jan. 31. The deal specifies $350,000 of his salary is guaranteed.

Madrigal can earn $500,000 in performance bonuses for major league plate appearances: $50,000 for 175 and each additional 25 through 400.

He hit .221 with 10 RBIs in 51 games for the Chicago Cubs last year and became a free agent in November when the Cubs failed to offer a 2025 contract.

Madrigal, who turns 38 on March 5, will compete for a spot on New York’s bench in spring training. He has made big league starts at second and third base. The 5-foot-8 Madrigal was selected by the White Sox with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2018 amateur draft out of Oregon State. He was traded to the crosstown Cubs in July 2021 in the Craig Kimbrel deal.

Madrigal is a .274 hitter with four homers, 77 RBIs and 17 steals in 285 career major league games.