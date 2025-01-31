 Skip navigation
San Diego Padres re-sign catcher Elias Díaz to a one-year contract

  
Published January 31, 2025
San Diego Padres catcher Elias Díaz (15) tags out San Francisco Giants outfielder Heliot Ramos (17) during the sixth inning at Oracle Park.

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Padres have re-signed catcher Elias Díaz to a one-year contract that includes a mutual option for the 2026 season.

The team announced the deal on Thursday.

The 34-year-old Díaz played for San Diego and Colorado last year, batting .265 with six homers and 39 RBIs in 96 games. He agreed to a contract with the Padres after he was released by the Rockies on Aug. 16.

Díaz, who made his major league debut with Pittsburgh in 2015, is a .251 hitter with 62 homers and 297 RBIs in 724 career games.

Díaz was the All-Star Game MVP when he hit a two-run homer in the NL’s 3-2 victory in 2023. He batted .267 with 14 homers and a career-high 72 RBIs in 141 games with the Rockies that year.