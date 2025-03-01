Shohei Ohtani hits home run in first spring at-bat following offseason shoulder surgery

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Los Angeles Dodgers slugger Shohei Ohtani looked a little rusty for a moment on Friday night at Camelback Ranch, producing just one awkward swing and miss while working a full count against Los Angeles Angels pitcher Yusei Kikuchi in the first inning.

The five-pitch warmup was all he needed.

Batting in the leadoff spot, Ohtani drove the next pitch high into the air to the opposite field, easily clearing the left field wall for a solo homer in his first spring training appearance following offseason shoulder surgery. A packed pro-Dodgers crowd roared in approval and it’s another sign that the three-time MVP could have another big season.

“Regardless of the results, I think the biggest takeaway was that I got through my three at-bats without any issues,” Ohtani said through an interpreter. “Physically, I felt really good.”

Ohtani batted three times on Friday, popping out in the second inning and striking out swinging in the fifth. As planned, he left the game with several other starters following the fifth inning.

The 30-year-old Japanese star was playing against big league competition for the first time since he had surgery to repair a partially torn labrum in his left (non-throwing) shoulder. He suffered the injury in Game 2 of the World Series while sliding into second base, but still played in the final three games of the Fall Classic as the Dodgers beat the Yankees in five games to win a championship.

Ohtani won his third MVP last year after batting .310 with 54 homers, 130 RBIs and 59 stolen bases, becoming the first player to have 50 homers and 50 stolen bases in the same season. The two-way star didn’t pitch in 2024 — his first with the Dodgers — because of an elbow injury.

Despite his huge success last season, he made a few minor tweaks to his swing over the winter.

“It’s a constant feedback between how I feel and how the swing actually looks,” Ohtani said. “Today was pretty good. I felt like it was pretty consistent.”

Kikuchi and Ohtani went to the same high school in Japan, though Kikuchi is three years older. The Angels left-hander said he wasn’t surprised that Ohtani went deep considering he left a fastball over the plate.

“A player of his caliber, you can’t get away with that,” Kikuchi said. “He got me there.”

Ohtani is expected to return to the mound this season, but manager Dave Roberts has said that probably won’t happen until May.

Ohtani was playing on Friday against his former team, the Angels. He spent the first six seasons of his big league career with the Dodgers’ crosstown rivals, winning his first two MVP awards in 2021 and 2023 and signed a 10-year, $700 million deal to join the Dodgers after the 2023 season.

The Dodgers have a short spring training this season as they prepare to open the season against the Chicago Cubs in Tokyo on March 18-19, where Ohtani hopes to play as the designated hitter.

Ohtani said he’d like to have 50 at-bats between live batting practice and Cactus League games this spring before heading to Tokyo.