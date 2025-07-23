 Skip navigation
Top News

NCAA Football: Big Ten Media Days
Big Ten notebook: Hoosiers ready to prove they’re no one-hit wonder
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Atlanta Braves
Verlander ends historic 16-game winless streak as Devers’ 2 homers power Giants past Braves 9-3
Bowie Baysox v Akron RubberDucks
Guardians outfield prospect Chase DeLauter has surgery on his right wrist

Top Clips

nbc_golf_rominehit_250723.jpg
Charlie Woods’ recruitment under microscope
woad_raw.jpg
Woad debuts at Scottish Open this weekend
nbc_golf_bubbleguys_250723.jpg
3M Open ‘a much needed opportunity’ for points

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Shohei Ohtani homers in fifth consecutive game, tying a Los Angeles Dodgers franchise record

  
Published July 23, 2025 06:56 PM
LOS ANGELES — Shohei Ohtani homered for the fifth consecutive game on Wednesday, tying a Los Angeles Dodgers franchise record.

Yankees star Aaron Judge was the last player to homer in five consecutive games, accomplishing that feat last year.

Ohtani, who leads the National League with 37 home runs, homered in the first inning off Minnesota Twins starter Chris Paddack. He hit a slow curveball 441 feet to center. He carried the bat midway down the first-base line and then did a bat flip.

This is the seventh time in Dodgers history that a player has homered in five consecutive games. Ohtani joins Max Muncy, Joc Pederson, Adrian Gonzalez, Matt Kemp, Shawn Green and Roy Campanella in that club.

Ohtani, a three-time MVP, is batting .276 with 70 RBIs. He’s also pitched well in six games and is scheduled to throw four innings on Monday in Cincinnati as he is getting close in his buildup as a starter, coming back from his second right UCL repair surgery.

With an off day on Thursday, Ohtani’s next chance to see if he can homer in six consecutive games will be against the Red Sox in Boston.