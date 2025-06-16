 Skip navigation
Shohei Ohtani to make his long-awaited return to the mound in an abbreviated start for the Dodgers

  
Published June 16, 2025 11:54 AM

LOS ANGELES — Shohei Ohtani is making his Los Angeles Dodgers pitching debut, 643 days after the two-way superstar had elbow surgery.

Ohtani will start and pitch an inning or two against the San Diego Padres in the series opener.

“He’s ready to make his debut on the mound,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said after the NL West leaders beat San Francisco.

The Japanese right-hander has been throwing simulated games recently in preparation for his return while still wielding his powerful bat in the lineup. Typically, pitchers returning from injuries go on minor-league rehab assignments, but Ohtani is an exception.

The three-time MVP is batting .290 with 25 homers, which leads the National League, 41 RBIs and 11 stolen bases in the leadoff spot.

While Ohtani won’t be throwing deep into the game, just his presence on the mound figures to bolster a staff that has been decimated by injuries. The Dodgers have eight starters, including Tyler Glasnow, Blake Snell and Japanese phenom Roki Sasaki, and six relievers on the injured list.

Since Ohtani already is on the roster as the designated hitter, the Dodgers are essentially adding an extra pitcher without having to make a corresponding roster move.

Ohtani helped the Dodgers win their eighth World Series title — and his first — last season, the first of a 10-year, $700 million contract.

He hasn’t pitched since 2023, when he was with the Los Angeles Angels. He had a record of 10-5 with a 3.14 ERA and 167 strikeouts. His last mound appearance was on Aug. 23, 2023, when he got hurt during a start against Cincinnati. He had Tommy John surgery on Oct. 1, 2018, and is recovering from right elbow surgery on Sept. 19, 2023.

“There’s been a lot of anticipation,” Roberts said. “It’s good for our team. Our guys are excited about this potential. And obviously, most important, I’m excited for Shohei.”

As a pitcher, Ohtani has a 3.01 ERA and 608 strikeouts in 481 2/3 innings in his major league career.