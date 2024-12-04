 Skip navigation
South Korean All-Star 2B Hyeseong Kim posted to MLB and available as free agent

  
South Korean All-Star second baseman Hyeseong Kim

Aug 2, 2021; Yokohama, Japan; Team South Korea infielder Hyeseong Kim (3) celebrates with the dugout after scoring a run against Israel during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at Yokohama Baseball Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mandi Wright-USA TODAY Sports

Mandi Wright/Mandi Wright-USA TODAY Sports

NEW YORK — South Korean All-Star second baseman Hyeseong Kim was posted to Major League Baseball teams and will be available to sign as a free agent from Thursday through 5 p.m. on Jan. 3.

Kim, who turns 26 on Jan. 27, has played eight seasons in South Korea, the last six with the Seoul-based Kiwoom Heroes.

Kim has a .304 career average with 37 homers, 386 RBIs and 211 steals for the Nexen Heroes (2017-18) and Kiwoon.

A MLB team would pay a South Korean club a fee of 20% of guaranteed money in a major league contract through $25 million, plus 17.5% above that through $50 million, plus 15% over that. A supplemental fee would equal 15% of any earned bonuses, escalators and compensation from option years that are exercised or become guaranteed.