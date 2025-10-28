Stephen Strasburg returns to San Diego State as special assistant to head coach

SAN DIEGO — Stephen Strasburg is going back to school.

The former Washington Nationals ace and 2019 World Series MVP has been hired by San Diego State as a special assistant to head coach Kevin Vance.

The program announced the move on Monday, saying Strasburg “will lend his support to all aspects of the Aztec baseball program, including fundraising and special events, along with alumni and donor relations. In addition, he will serve as a team mentor to improve the student-athlete experience, while offering assistance in pitching development.”

Strasburg, a San Diego native, pitched for the Aztecs from 2007-09 before becoming the top pick in the Major League Baseball amateur draft. He played at SDSU for the late coach Tony Gwynn, a Hall of Fame outfielder with the San Diego Padres.

The 37-year-old Strasburg was a three-time All-Star in 13 seasons with the Nationals before his career was cut short by injury. He went 113-62 with a 3.24 ERA and 1,723 strikeouts in 247 big league starts from 2010-22.

In college, Strasburg won the USA Baseball Golden Spikes Award as the best amateur player in the country and the Dick Howser Trophy given to the nation’s most outstanding collegiate player. He was chosen as part of the 2025 College Baseball Hall of Fame induction class.

“Stephen Strasburg is arguably the best pitcher in college baseball history, but what makes this announcement so special is how much he cares about this program, this city, and giving back to the game,” Vance said in a statement. “He’s a proud Aztec and San Diegan, and he’s never forgotten his roots.

“Stephen didn’t arrive on The Mesa as the individual we know today; he earned it through hard work, competing in a great culture and program built by Tony Gwynn. He wants to help give our players the same opportunity and environment to grow. We couldn’t be more excited to welcome him back home to SDSU baseball.”