Streaking Dodgers shut out Padres 4-0 for 3-game sweep, fifth win in a row

LOS ANGELES - Tony Gonsolin and four relievers combined on a three-hit shutout, Mookie Betts homered and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the San Diego Padres 4-0 Sunday to complete a three-game sweep and their fifth straight victory.

Gonsolin (1-1) allowed two hits, struck out six and walked one in lowering his ERA to 1.42 in the Dodgers’ third shutout of the season.

Miguel Rojas doubled leading off the third and one batter later, Betts sent a 415-foot shot to the left-field pavilion, giving the Dodgers a 2-0 lead.

The Dodgers extended their lead to 4-0 with two outs in the sixth. Brent Honeywell replaced Ryan Weathers (1-2) and was hit with a pitch-clock violation for taking too long to warm up. Ahead 1-0 in the count, Miguel Vargas doubled into the left-field corner, scoring Freddie Freeman, who singled, and Max Muncy, who walked.

The Dodgers lead the National League with 88 runs scored with two outs.

Yency Almonte, Victor González, Brusdar Graterol and Justin Bruihl combined to give up one hit over the final four innings. They struck out four and walked two.

Weathers was recalled from Triple-A El Paso to make his fourth start this season and fourth career start against the Dodgers. He gave up four runs and three hits in 5 2/3 innings, struck out three and walked four.

The Padres’ offensive slump continued. They got a ground-rule double by Fernando Tatis Jr. in the first and doubles by Trent Grisham in the third and Xander Bogaerts in the ninth.

San Diego scored just four runs in the series. The Padres have lost five in a row and seven of eight.

KERSHAW’S MOTHER DIES

The mother of Clayton Kershaw died Saturday, according to the pitcher’s wife, Ellen. She mentioned the death of Marianne Tombaugh during the dedication of a refurbished youth baseball field in Inglewood. Kershaw’s parents divorced when he was 10 and he was raised by his mother in suburban Dallas. His father died in 2013. Kershaw played catch with two of his children on the field before the game. He is still set to start Tuesday against Minnesota.

