Tigers at Guardians Wild Card Game 1 prediction: Odds, expert picks, pitching matchup, betting trends, stats

The reward for the Cleveland Guardians (88-74) all-time great comeback to overtake the Detroit Tigers (87-75) and claim the American League’s Central Division is...a Wild Card series against those same Tigers.

The Guardians closed the regular season winning 14 of their final 17 games while the Tigers lost 13 of their final 16 games.

Detroit will start probable Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal (13-6, 2.21 ERA). Cleveland has yet to announce who will take the ball in Game 1 but an educated guess points towards Gavin Williams (12-5, 3.06 ERA).

Lets dive into the series and specifically Game 1 and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Tigers at Guardians

Date: Tuesday, September 30, 2025

Time: 1:08PM EST

Site: Progressive Field

City: Cleveland, OH

Network/Streaming: ESPN

Odds for the Tigers at the Guardians

The latest odds as of Monday:

Moneyline: Detroit Tigers (-169), Cleveland Guardians (+138)

Spread: Tigers -1.5

Total: 6.0 runs



Probable starting pitchers for Tigers at Guardians

Pitching matchup for September 30, 2025:

Tigers: Tarik Skubal (13-6, 2.21 ERA)

Detroit has lost each of Skubal’s last 3 starts allowing 8 runs over 15.1 innings with 19 strikeouts Guardians: Gavin Williams (12-5, 3.06 ERA)

Williams has won both of his last 2 starts allowing 2 earned runs over 11 innings with 21 strikeouts





Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Tigers at Guardians

The Guardians have won 4 of their last 5 home games against AL Central teams

4 of the Tigers’ last 5 games against the Guardians have stayed under the Total

The Guardians have failed to cover the Run Line in their last 4 home games

Jose Ramirez closed the regular season hitting safely in 10 of 11 games (13-41)

closed the regular season hitting safely in 10 of 11 games (13-41) Riley Greene was 6-39 (.154) over his last 10 games



Expert picks & predictions for Tuesday’s game between the Tigers and the Guardians

Rotoworld Best Bet

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Cleveland Guardians at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 6.0.

