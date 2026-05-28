Tigers place closer Kenley Jansen on the 15-day injured list with pelvic inflammation

DETROIT — The Detroit Tigers placed closer Kenley Jansen on the 15-day injured list with pelvic inflammation.

Jansen left a 4-0 win over the Los Angeles Angels in the ninth inning. The 38-year-old Jansen is 1-3 this season with a 4.80 ERA and seven saves in 11 chances. He has allowed three walk-off homers since April 24.

On April 14, he recorded his 479th career save to move past Lee Smith for third place on the MLB career list. He now has 483, trailing only Hall of Famers Mariano Rivera (652 saves) and Trevor Hoffman (601).

To replace Jansen, the Tigers recalled left-hander Drew Sommers from Triple-A Toledo. Sommers had four appearances with the Tigers last season, posting an 0-1 record with an 18.00 ERA.