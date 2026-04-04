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At just 19 years old, rookie Porter Martone is already pushing the Flyers toward a playoff run
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Walker: Herrera was Cards’ MVP in win over Tigers

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Tigers place Justin Verlander on 15-day injured list with hip injury

  
Published April 4, 2026 02:17 PM

DETROIT — Justin Verlander’s long-awaited return to Comerica Park as a member of the Detroit Tigers was put on hold Saturday.

Verlander, the major league’s oldest active player at 43, was placed on the 15-day injured list with left hip inflammation. On Sunday night, Verlander was scheduled to make his first start in a Tigers uniform at Detroit’s home park since Aug. 20, 2017.

Verlander was dealt to Houston at the trade deadline that season. He re-signed with Detroit on a one-year, $13 million contract in February after spending last season with San Francisco.

Verlander made 380 starts for Detroit from 2005-17. In his first start this season, Verlander gave up five runs and six hits in 3 2/3 innings against Arizona on Monday and took the loss.

RHP Keider Montero was recalled from Triple-A Toledo and is expected to start the finale of a three-game series against St. Louis.