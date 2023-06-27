 Skip navigation
Tigers starter Matthew Boyd and reliever Will Vest leave early in Texas with discomfort

  
Published June 27, 2023 10:48 AM
MLB: Detroit Tigers at Texas Rangers

Jun 26, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Matthew Boyd (48) leaves the field with an injury in the first inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Matthew Boyd departed with left elbow discomfort after throwing only 15 pitches against the Texas Rangers on Monday night, and reliever Will Vest then left with right knee discomfort an inning later.

Boyd left the mound with a trainer after several minutes consulting with him before manager A.J. Hinch took the ball away from the left-hander, who at one point in the conversation pointed at his arm.

Marcus Semien hit a leadoff homer for the Rangers before Boyd struck out Corey Seager and Josh Jung. Boyd then had a 2-0 count on Adolis Garcia. He got checked on after throwing a pitch over the head of catcher Jake Rogers.

Vest replaced Boyd and struck out Garcia on three pitches to end the first inning. After giving up a leadoff double in the second and striking out two batters, Vest hopped awkwardly after his follow-through on a 1-1 pitch to Ezequiel Duran.

The trainer and Hinch again went out to the mound and Vest, who had thrown 17 pitches, was visibly uncomfortable when he tried to stretch out and throw a warmup pitch.

Mason Englert took over for Vest and struck out Duran to end the inning.

Detroit currently has nine pitchers on the injured list.