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Tigers’ Tarik Skubal works 5 scoreless innings in rehabilitation appearance

  
Published June 8, 2026 12:20 PM
Tigers still have time to rebound in AL Central
June 3, 2026 12:10 PM
CC Sabathia and Ahmed Fareed discuss several American League clubs teetering on being out of playoff contention with the Detroit Tigers, Houston Astros and Boston Red Sox on the ropes.

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal pitched five scoreless innings in the two-time Cy Young Award winner’s first minor league rehabilitation appearance since undergoing elbow surgery in May.

Skubal struck out six and allowed two hits for Single-A West Michigan against Dayton. Forty-four of his 54 pitches were strikes.

“I think velocity was good,” Skubal told reporters. “Execution was good. I feel like I threw a ton of strikes. I was in the zone a lot today. Good day.”

The 29-year-old left-hander had a non-invasive procedure on May 6 to remove a loose body from his throwing elbow. Skubal last pitched for the Tigers on April 29.

Skubal is 3-2 with a 2.70 ERA in seven starts this season. He has struck out 45 and walked only six over 43 1/3 innings. Skubal has won the AL Cy Young Award each of the last two seasons.

Skubal was asked when he might be pitching for the Tigers again.

“There’s a plan in place,” Skubal said. “I need to wake up and feel better, feel good tomorrow and have a good week of work and then we’ll make that decision when we need to make it. It doesn’t really do me any good to tell you guys when I’m pitching next. I need to make sure that I bounce back from this one really well.”