NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament - First Round - College Park
4th-seeded Maryland avoids a March Madness upset, holds off Norfolk State 82-69
NCAA Womens Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Round-UNC Greensboro at Southern California
JuJu Watkins scores 22 and top-seeded USC routs UNCG 71-25 in 1st round
Milwaukee Brewers v San Francisco Giants
Giants outfielder Jerar Encarnación to miss start of season with broken left hand

nbc_horse_rubysteaks_250322.jpg
Final Gambit wins Jeff Ruby Steaks with late surge
nbc_wrugby_scotlandwales_250322.jpg
Six Nations highlights: Scotland 24, Wales 21
Untitled-1__840945.jpg
Six Nations highlights: France 27, Ireland 15

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Tigers’ top prospect Jackson Jobe is expected to be included in the rotation to open the season

  
Published March 22, 2025 06:01 PM
Wild Card Series - Cleveland Guardians v. Detroit Tigers - Game Four

Jackson Jobe, No. 21 of the Detroit Tigers, pitches in the eighth inning during Game 4 of the Division Series presented by Booking.com between the Cleveland Guardians and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on Thursday, October 10, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan.

Monica Bradburn/MLB Photos via Getty Images

LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) — The Detroit Tigers cleared the path for top prospect Jackson Jobe to open the season in the rotation on Saturday when they optioned right-handed pitcher Keider Montero to Triple-A Toledo.

Jobe is expected to join AL Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal, Jack Flaherty, Reese Olson and Casey Mize in the rotation when Detroit opens the season at the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday.

Jobe, who is from Oklahoma City, was selected third overall out of high school in the 2021 amateur draft by the Tigers and is regarded as one of the top prospects in baseball. The right-hander has posted a 3.65 ERA in four spring training games.

Jobe made his major league debut late last season when he was called up during the Tigers’ playoff push. He threw a combined four scoreless innings, giving up only one hit, in two relief appearances.

The Tigers also optioned infielder Ryan Kreidler to Toledo.