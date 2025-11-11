Tony Mansolino to become Atlanta Braves bench coach rather than third base coach

ATLANTA — Former Baltimore Orioles interim manager Tony Mansolino will become the Atlanta Braves bench coach under new manager Walt Weiss rather than third base coach.

Atlanta changed Mansolino’s job Tuesday, four days after his hiring was announced. Mansolino had been the Orioles third base coach since 2021 when he replaced manager Brandon Hyde on May 17. Mansolino led the team to a 60-59 record after a 15-28 start under Hyde.

Weiss was promoted on Nov. 3 to manager from bench coach.

The Braves announced Tommy Watkins as third base coach and said Weiss’ staff will include Dustin Garneau (catching), Darnell Coles (assistant hitting) and Tony Diaz (major league coach). There are two holdovers from the coaching staff of former manager Brian Snitker: hitting coach Tim Hyers and major league coach Eddie Pérez.

The Braves last week announced Jeremy Hefner as pitching coach, Antoan Richardson as first base coach and J.P. Martinez as bullpen coach.

Watkins, 45, was Minnesota’s first base coach from 2019-21 and third-base coach the past four seasons. Garneau, 38, was Colorado’s bullpen coach last season. Coles has been hitting coach for Milwaukee (2015-18), Arizona (2019-21) and Washington (2022-25). Diaz, 48, was Colorado’s first base coach in 2017-18 and worked for Minnesota as third base coach (2019-21) and assistant bench coach (2022-24).