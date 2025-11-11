 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: New England Patriots at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Jets vs. Patriots prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
Zachary Hays.png
Punter Zachary Hays Will be Honored as a 2026 Navy All-American
Duvay Williams.png
Defensive Back Duvay Williams Will be Honored as a 2026 Navy All-American

Top Clips

nbc_roto_reaves_251111.jpg
Reaves belongs in fantasy lineups ‘every day’
nbc_roto_cunningham_251111.jpg
Cunningham joins historic company vs. Wizards
nbc_cbb_byuyoungintv_251111.jpg
Young: Dybantsa has size, athleticism, maturity

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: New England Patriots at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Jets vs. Patriots prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
Zachary Hays.png
Punter Zachary Hays Will be Honored as a 2026 Navy All-American
Duvay Williams.png
Defensive Back Duvay Williams Will be Honored as a 2026 Navy All-American

Top Clips

nbc_roto_reaves_251111.jpg
Reaves belongs in fantasy lineups ‘every day’
nbc_roto_cunningham_251111.jpg
Cunningham joins historic company vs. Wizards
nbc_cbb_byuyoungintv_251111.jpg
Young: Dybantsa has size, athleticism, maturity

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Tony Mansolino to become Atlanta Braves bench coach rather than third base coach

  
Published November 11, 2025 02:52 PM

ATLANTA — Former Baltimore Orioles interim manager Tony Mansolino will become the Atlanta Braves bench coach under new manager Walt Weiss rather than third base coach.

Atlanta changed Mansolino’s job Tuesday, four days after his hiring was announced. Mansolino had been the Orioles third base coach since 2021 when he replaced manager Brandon Hyde on May 17. Mansolino led the team to a 60-59 record after a 15-28 start under Hyde.

Weiss was promoted on Nov. 3 to manager from bench coach.

The Braves announced Tommy Watkins as third base coach and said Weiss’ staff will include Dustin Garneau (catching), Darnell Coles (assistant hitting) and Tony Diaz (major league coach). There are two holdovers from the coaching staff of former manager Brian Snitker: hitting coach Tim Hyers and major league coach Eddie Pérez.

The Braves last week announced Jeremy Hefner as pitching coach, Antoan Richardson as first base coach and J.P. Martinez as bullpen coach.

Watkins, 45, was Minnesota’s first base coach from 2019-21 and third-base coach the past four seasons. Garneau, 38, was Colorado’s bullpen coach last season. Coles has been hitting coach for Milwaukee (2015-18), Arizona (2019-21) and Washington (2022-25). Diaz, 48, was Colorado’s first base coach in 2017-18 and worked for Minnesota as third base coach (2019-21) and assistant bench coach (2022-24).