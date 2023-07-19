 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Bally Sports Arizona logo
MLB takes over broadcast of Diamondbacks games from Diamond Sports
Greg Schiano

2023 Big Ten Betting Preview Series: Rutgers Scarlet Knights
  • Eric Froton
    ,
  • Eric Froton
    ,
Travis d'Arnaud agrees to deal for 2024
Braves catcher d’Arnaud agrees to $8 million deal for 2024

Top Clips

nbc_edge_deandrehopkins_v2_230718.jpg
Hopkins’ fantasy value the same with Titans
nbc_golf_btf_s3e19_230718_digital_1920x1080_2246731843923.jpg
Evaluating conditions at Open Championship
nbc_golf_lfto_yardagebook_230718.jpg
Yardage Book: The Open at Royal Liverpool

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Bally Sports Arizona logo
MLB takes over broadcast of Diamondbacks games from Diamond Sports
Greg Schiano

2023 Big Ten Betting Preview Series: Rutgers Scarlet Knights
  • Eric Froton
    ,
  • Eric Froton
    ,
Travis d'Arnaud agrees to deal for 2024
Braves catcher d’Arnaud agrees to $8 million deal for 2024

Top Clips

nbc_edge_deandrehopkins_v2_230718.jpg
Hopkins’ fantasy value the same with Titans
nbc_golf_btf_s3e19_230718_digital_1920x1080_2246731843923.jpg
Evaluating conditions at Open Championship
nbc_golf_lfto_yardagebook_230718.jpg
Yardage Book: The Open at Royal Liverpool

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo

Top overall draft pick Skenes gets record $9.2 million signing bonus from Pirates

  
Published July 18, 2023 10:27 PM
Pirates sign Paul Skenes to record bonus

Jul 18, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes (left) is introduced at a press conference by Pirates General Manager Ben Cherington (right) before the Pirates play the Cleveland Guardians at PNC Park. Skenes was the Pirates first round pick and the overall number one pick in the 2023 MLB first year player draft. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

PITTSBURGH — Right-hander Paul Skenes, taken by Pittsburgh with the first pick in this month’s amateur draft, agreed Tuesday to a contract that includes a $9.2 million signing bonus.

The amount is the highest for a drafted player, topping the $8,416,300 Detroit agreed to with first baseman Spencer Torkelson, the top pick in 2021.

Skenes helped LSU to this year’s NCAA title after transferring from Air Force. He was selected Most Outstanding Player of the College World Series after going 12-2 with a 1.69 ERA and 0.75 WHIP in 19 starts with 209 strikeouts in 122 2/3. innings.

“It was a pretty easy decision, with the organization and the people that are here,” Skenes said. “I was very comfortable wanting to come here. It was overall, a very easy offer, in my opinion, to take.”

Skenes’ first step as a professional player will be to report to the Pirates’ spring training complex in Bradenton, Florida. The Pirates will then decide when and where Skenes will make his debut.

General manager Ben Cherington said Skenes could win up pitching in the minor leagues this season or possibly in the Arizona Fall League.

“I think in terms of my stuff, I think I’m very close,” Skenes said when asked if he thought he was ready to jump directly to the major leagues. “It’s a different game, and I’ve never obviously been on a big league field. I’m going to do everything I can to get there as soon as possible and whatever that takes physically, mentally, whatever it is, I’m going do whatever it takes to get there as soon as possible There are different challenges, and I think it’s a lot more demanding than college.”

Skenes spent two years at Air Force as a two-way player, pitching and catching. He concentrated just on pitching once he got to LSU.

Neither Skenes nor Cherington ruled out Skenestrying to be both pitcher and hitter in pro ball.

“We’ll see,” Skenes said with a smile “I think that’s something we have to decide. We’ll see, that’s a different set of challenges.”

Pittsburgh is in a youth movement and started six rookies Monday night in an 11-0 loss to Cleveland. The franchise has not been to the World Series since 1979 or won a postseason series since 1992.

“I’m excited about the opportunity and looking forward to being a big part of a group that is going to win the World Series,” Skenes said.