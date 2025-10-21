Toronto’s Kevin Gausman says Blue Jays have the big earners to compete with Dodgers in World Series

TORONTO — Blue Jays pitcher Kevin Gausman isn’t worried about facing the high-priced Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series.

“We’ve got a lot of guys making a lot of money, too,” a beer-soaked Gausman said after Toronto won its first pennant in 32 years by beating the Seattle Mariners 4-3 in Game 7 of the American League Championship Series.

“It’s two really good teams. It’s going to be some really good baseball,” Gausman said. “A lot of big names, obviously.”

That’s for sure. But then again, Gausman is right that it’s not only the defending champion Dodgers who boast some sizeable salaries. The veteran right-hander is paid $23 million a year, making him one of four Blue Jays players earning more than $20 million a season. Also in that group are Vladimir Guerrero Jr. ($28 million), George Springer ($25 million) and Chris Bassitt ($22 million).

Another six Toronto players earn more than $10 million a year, led by José Berríos’ $19 million annual salary.

Toronto’s opening-day payroll of $239,242,531 ranked fifth in baseball. The Dodgers ($319,537,290) were second to the Mets.

Of course, while the Blue Jays may have big earners, they haven’t won any postseason hardware since claiming back-to-back World Series titles in 1992 and ’93. They know Los Angeles is a star-studded team with an October track record lately that speaks for itself.

“To get to where you want to go, you’ve got to beat the best,” Blue Jays manager John Schneider said of facing the Dodgers, who took two of three against Toronto during the regular season. “Whether it’s talent, payroll, whatever you want to call it, man, they’re a damn good team.”

Schneider and the AL East champion Blue Jays will have home-field advantage and open the World Series at home because they finished the regular season with 94 wins, one more than the NL West champion Dodgers.

“They’re a powerhouse,” Toronto outfielder Nathan Lukes said. “They’ve been known to do it over and over again, but we’re not scared of them.”

The Blue Jays have made it this far in the playoffs without shortstop Bo Bichette. The two-time AL hits leader and two-time All-Star hasn’t played since he sprained his left knee in a Sept. 6 collision with New York Yankees catcher Austin Wells.

Bichette, who has been testing his knee by hitting and running for several days, said after Monday night’s ALCS win that he expects to play when the World Series gets underway.

“I’ll be ready,” Bichette vowed.

Toronto slugger Guerrero Jr. won ALCS MVP honors after batting .385 with three doubles and three home runs against Seattle. He has six homers and 12 RBIs this postseason and has struck out just three times.

Guerrero was tearful after the Blue Jays wrapped up their one-run win over the Mariners, but said he’s eager for the matchup with the Dodgers.

“I know they have great players,” Guerrero said through a translator. “So do we. But it’s on the field where everything matters.”