MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

koby_brea.jpg
Koby Brea leads the way as Kentucky beats Illinois 84-75 for first Sweet 16 appearance since 2019
marland_custate.jpg
Derik Queen’s buzzer-beating fadeaway gives Maryland a 72-71 March Madness win over Colorado State
TCU.jpg
Van Lith has double-double and TCU women going to 1st Sweet 16 in after 85-70 win over Louisville

Top Clips

nbc_golf_champshl_250323.jpg
Highlights: Jiménez wins Hoag Classic
nbc_golf_thomasreax_250323.jpg
Thomas: Many ‘positives to build on’ from Valspar
nbc_golf_hovlandreax_250323.jpg
How Hovland made it back into the winner’s circle

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Twins infielder Brooks Lee, right-handed pitcher Brock Stewart to begin season on injured list

  
Published March 23, 2025 10:13 PM

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Minnesota Twins infielder Brooks Lee and right-handed pitcher Brock Stewart will begin the season on the injured list.

The moves were announced Sunday by the club.

Lee, the No. 8 overall pick by Minnesota in the 2022 draft out of Cal Poly, had been dealing with lower back tightness during spring training and was sidelined for the first two months of the 2024 season with a herniated disk in his back.

Once promoted from Triple-A last summer, the rookie batted .221 with three home runs and 27 RBIs in 50 games for the Twins.

Stewart sustained a left hamstring injury but also underwent season-ending arthroscopic surgery on his pitching shoulder last August.

The Twins already were without third baseman Royce Lewis for opening day because of a strained left hamstring.

Minnesota won the AL Central in 2023 then finished in fourth last season.