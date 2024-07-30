Twins vs. Mets Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for July 30

It’s Tuesday, July 30, and the Minnesota Twins (58-47) and New York Mets (56-50) open a series at Citi Field in New York, NY.

The Mets won the opener of the series by the score of 15-2. Every Met who stepped to the plate against the Twins had at least one hit in the game. New York is in 3rd place in the National League East. The Twins sit in 2nd in the American League Central.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first-pitch, projected pitching matchup, lineup cards, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Listen to the Rotoworld Baseball Show for the latest player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long. Click here or download it wherever you get your podcasts.

Game details & how to watch Twins vs. Mets live today

● Date: Tuesday, July 30, 2024

● Time: 7:10PM EST

● Site: Citi Field

● City: New York, NY

● TV/Streaming: BSNO, SNY

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Game odds for Twins vs. Mets

The latest odds as of Tuesday morning:

● Money Line : Twins +110, Mets -130

● Spread : Twins +1.5 (-175), Mets -1.5 (+145)

● Over/Under : 9 runs

Bet the Edge is your source for all things sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight Tuesdays and Thursdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.

Recent team stats for Twins vs. Mets

● The Twins gave up all 15 runs in just 3 innings on Monday night. The Twins are 4-6 in their last 10 overall. Minnesota is now 29-26 on the road this season. Their overall run differential is +38.

● The Mets scored 6 runs in the 4th inning last night to jumpstart an offense that had struggled the previous two games. The Mets are 7-3 in their last 10 overall. They are now 29-28 at Citi Field this season. Their overall run differential is +29.

Probable starting pitchers for Twins vs. New York

● Today’s pitching matchup (July 30): David Festa vs. Sean Manaea

○ Twins: Festa (1-1, 8.16 ERA) has allowed 13 earned runs and 20 hits while striking out 15 over 14.1 innings

○ Mets: Manaea (6-4, 3.74 ERA) has allowed 44 earned runs and 88 hits while striking out 101 over 106.1 innings

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Twins vs. Mets on July 30, 2024

● The Twins have won their last 6 road games following a loss

● Mets’ games in July have gone OVER the Total 14 times in July (14-10-1)

● The Mets are 13-12 in July on the Run Line.

● The is David Festa’s 3rd career start

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions for Tuesday’s Twins vs. Mets game

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Twins vs. Mets game:

- Money Line : NBC Sports is staying away from a play on the Money Line

- Spread : NBC Sports sees greater value in and leans towards playing the Mets on the Run Line

- Total runs : NBC Sports is staying away from a play on the Total

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC Sports for money line, spread and total picks for each of the games on today’s calendar!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

- Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)

- Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)

- Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

- Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)