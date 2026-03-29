How to watch Guardians vs. Mariners: TV/streaming info, schedule, preview, starting pitchers

The 2026 debut of Sunday Night Baseball on NBC and Peacock will bring seven-time All-Star Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians to Seattle, Washington, for a matchup with the Mariners and Cal Raleigh, last year’s MLB leader in home runs.

Slade Cecconi will start for Cleveland, and Emerson Hancock will take the mound for Seattle.

Both teams were division winners last year. Cleveland won the AL Central but fell in the wild-card round to Detroit. Seattle captured the AL West crown but fell in the ALCS to Toronto.

The game will feature brothers on opposing sides with Cleveland catcher Bo Naylor and his older brother, Josh, at first base for Seattle. Both first-round draft picks, they were raised in Mississauga, Ontario, and were teammates on the Guardians from 2022-24.

See below for additional information on how to watch the Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers and a breakdown of the game. Also check out the schedule for the MLB on NBC and Peacock. There will be 27 prime-time MLB games featured across NBC, Peacock and NBCSN in 2026. NBC Sports will also stream one out-of-market game each day of the 2026 MLB season nationally on Peacock.

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How to watch Cleveland Guardians vs. Seattle Mariners:

When: Sunday, March 29

Sunday, March 29 Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington Time: 7 p.m. ET (7:20 p.m. first pitch)

7 p.m. ET (7:20 p.m. first pitch) TV : NBC

: NBC Live Stream: Peacock

Who are the announcers for Guardians-Mariners?

Jason Benetti will provide play-by-play alongside analysts Rick Manning and Ryan Rowland-Smith. Ahmed Fareed will host the pregame show.

Cleveland Guardians vs. Seattle Mariners preview:

The Guardians were remarkably resilient last year, trailing the Tigers by 15.5 games on July 8 before a 42-25 stretch after the All-Star break to claim the title with the largest deficit overcome by a league or division champion.

Stephen Vogt became the fourth to win back-to-back Manager of the Year awards.

Ramirez is entering his 14th season, all with Cleveland. The 33-year-old third baseman signed a seven-year, $175-million extension through 2032 and finished third in AL MVP voting last year after leading the team in home runs (30), RBI (85) and stolen bases (a career-high 44). He’s nine games from breaking Terry Turner’s franchise record (set in 1904-1918) for most games played (1,619).

The Guardians also re-signed outfielder Steven Kwan, the team’s 2025 leader in hits (170) who had a career-high 56 RBI in being named an All-Star for the second consecutive season.

The Mariners acquired All-Star third baseman Eugenio Suarez and first baseman Josh Naylor at the trade deadline last season and won their first AL West title since 2001. Seattle, the only MLB team without a World Series berth, will be seeking its first back-to-back division championships and a second consecutive postseason appearance for only the second time in franchise history.

Raleigh had a career-high 60 homers last season, an MLB record for a catcher and a Seattle record.

The Mariners made a big move in the offseason by picking up Brendan Donovan from the St. Louis Cardinals in a three-team trade. The versatile Donovan has played second base, first, third, shortstop and left and right field, and he was named a first-time All-Star last year.

How to watch MLB on NBC and Peacock :

Sunday Night Baseball will make its debut March 29 with the Guradians vs. Mariners. The 18-game MLB Sunday Leadoff schedule will begin May 3, with the defending AL champion Toronto Blue Jays visiting the Twins in Minnesota. On Sunday, July 5, all 15 MLB games will be presented nationally across Peacock and NBC as part of a special all-day “Star-Spangled Sunday” showcase.

NBC Sports will also stream one out-of-market game each day of the 2026 MLB season nationally on Peacock. Telemundo Deportes will present all NBCUniversal-produced MLB games in Spanish, with Universo televising all games broadcast on NBC.

MLB Returns to NBC and Peacock in 2026: Full schedule announced From an MLB Opening Day doubleheader on March 26 to the Wild Card round of the playoffs, NBC Sports’ 2026 schedule delivers wall-to-wall coverage.

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MLB on NBC 2026 schedule:

Click here to see the full list of MLB games that will air on NBC and Peacock this season.

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