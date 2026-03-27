Fantasy baseball two-start pitchers: Cody Ponce headlines intriguing options for Week 1 of 2026 MLB season

Hello and welcome to the first installment of our weekly two-start pitcher article for the 2026 MLB season.

I will be here every Friday to highlight some of the best two-start pitcher options in fantasy baseball leagues for the upcoming week providing my insights and recommendations on which options should be started or benched.

While it’s only the first week of the season, it doesn’t make it any less important than any other week along the way, they all count equally. Historically though, we have done a bit better streaming somewhat sketchier options at the beginning of the season, as bats are usually slightly behind pitchers to start the season, leading to more low scoring games. The cold weather in many cities around the league doesn’t hurt either. I’d much rather take my chances rolling out an extra start or two now than in the dog days of summer.

This is a living document, so we’ll update the options below as the weekend moves along.

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Before we get into it, we’ll start with a couple of notes on situations that may be unresolved or teams that may not have a two-start pitcher lined up for the upcoming week:

We know that Edward Cabrera and Jameson Taillon will be the final two members of the Cubs’ rotation, but the team has yet to officially announce the order in which they’ll pitch. One of them will pitch on Monday and be lined up for two starts next week (vs. Angels, at Guardians). If it’s Cabrera, I’d definitely be rolling him out there in both 12- and 15-team formats. If it’s Taillon however, I’d probably take a wait-and-see approach given how brutal he was during Cactus League play. We’ll update as more information becomes available.

For the Padres, we know that Walker Buehler and German Marquez will occupy the final two spots in their rotation, but new skipper Craig Stammen has yet to announce which one will get the ball on Monday. One of them will make two starts next week (vs. Giants, at Red Sox). To be honest though, I’m not likely to have interest in either one. I believe that Marquez has a shot at having some season-long value now that he’s away from Coors Field, but I’m not going to trust him in his first couple of starts, especially since one of them is against the Red Sox at Fenway. I’m also not convinced that Buehler is going to hold up in the Padres’ rotation and I think trying to stream him for two starts would be asking for ratio damage. We’ll update as we know more, but I’m avoiding both of them.

Without further ado, let’s dig into the options for the week of March 30.

Going Twice…

Note: Probable pitchers as of March 27 and are subject to change.

American League

Strong Plays

Cody Ponce, Blue Jays, RHP (vs. Rockies, at White Sox)

Now you want to talk about the dream setup for your return to the big leagues for the first time since the 2021 season, Ponce has everything working in his favor this week. He’s locked into the Blue Jays’ rotation, he had a dominant showing in Grapefruit League action where he posted a 0.66 ERA, 0.81 WHIP and a 12/4 K/BB ratio over 13 2/3 innings in his five starts and he gets the best possible draw of any pitcher on the entire slate – taking on the Rockies at home and then the White Sox in Chicago. If you’re into that sort of thing, the pitchers that he’ll be battling against are Tomoyuki Sugano and Davis Martin. If he’s somehow still floating on the waiver wire in shallow leagues, now would be the time to pounce. He’s going to have a monster week.

Max Fried, Yankees, LHP (at Mariners, vs. Marlins)

The biggest beneficiary of the early-season schedule looks to be Max Fried. He delivered an absolute gem against the Giants on opening night and with all of the off days that are baked into the first two weeks, the Yankees have decided to roll with a four-man rotation the first couple of times through the order. That means that he now gets to make two starts in the second week of the season (provided they don’t insert Luis Gil into the mix on Sunday). We aren’t worried about matchups with Fried anyways, but they grade out as positive. Fantasy managers who called his name on draft day and got the benefits of his first start should continue to enjoy themselves during the upcoming week.

Kris Bubic, Royals, LHP (vs. Twins, vs. Brewers)

Bubic faltered a bit down the stretch in 2026, but he still registered a pristine 2.55 ERA and 1.18 WHIP across 116 1/3 innings while striking out a batter per inning. He has earned the right to be an every week start for fantasy managers, plus he draws an outstanding matchup against the Twins at home to open the week. Look for him to pile up strikeouts this week with strong ratios and a good shot at earning at least one victory. He should be an automatic start in all leagues.

Justin Verlander, Tigers, RHP (at Diamondbacks, vs. Cardinals)

Call me crazy, but I’m still a believer in the 43-year-old future Hall of Famer. Verlander was terrific for the Giants during the second half of the 2025 season and seems to be reinvigorated by his return to the Tigers with a chance to compete for a World Series title. Both of the matchups look strong on paper and he’s likely to be a favorite to earn a victory in each of those starts. Combine that with likely double digit strikeouts and you have all the markings of a strong streaming option. I’d go as far as to recommend him in all formats.

Ranger Suarez, Red Sox, LHP (@ Astros, vs. Padres)

Fantasy managers didn’t draft Suarez with the intention of having to play the matchups with him, they drafted him to be an every week fixture in fantasy lineups. That shouldn’t change with his first two-start week of the season. The matchup against the Astros in Houston isn’t the best, but it’s not enough to keep us from using him. He should be started in all formats.

Mick Abel, Twins, RHP (at Royals, vs. Rays)

While the Twins have yet to confirm it, the expectation is that Mick Abel will start on Monday while Simeon Woods-Richardson gets the ball on Wednesday. That would set up the rookie right-hander to make two starts during the upcoming week – something fantasy managers should be quite interested in. Abel was a dominant force during Grapefruit League play, registering a 2.05 ERA, 0.86 WHIP and a 27/4 K/BB ratio across 22 innings. He has the pedigree and all of the tools necessary to succeed in a big league rotation, he just needs to find the consistency that he showed during the spring. I’m not particularly worried about a blowup facing the Royals and Rays, so this will be a great week to stream him and see how he performs. If he’s available in shallower leagues, you may just wind up with an impact contributor for the remainder of the season.

Ryan Weathers, Yankees, LHP (at Mariners, vs. Marlins)

Every time that we have seen Weathers healthy and on a major league mound, he has performed well. There’s no reason to expect anything less this week with solid matchups against the Mariners and Marlins. Fantasy managers should have full trust in him and should pile up stats while they can before he inevitably lands on the injured list once again.

Luis Castillo, Mariners, RHP (vs. Yankees, at Angels)

If you drafted Castillo, you likely did so as an SP3 or SP4 and to be a fixture in your team’s rotation. That means that you’re starting him for all two-start weeks and most single start weeks unless it’s a terrible matchup and you have better alternatives. While a matchup against the Yankees is tough to start the week, it’s not nearly enough to dissuade me from using Castillo if I rostered him. He should be started in all leagues.

Decent Plays

Jack Leiter, Rangers, RHP (at Orioles, vs. Reds)

Leiter is coming off of a strong rookie campaign in 2025 and looking to take the next step forward as he blossoms into an upper-echelon starting pitcher. Until he can limit the walks though, he’s going to be at least a tier below those every week starts in my estimation. The matchups aren’t terrible, and he should be able to deliver the strikeouts, which probably makes him worth using in most formats. Just won’t expect a pristine WHIP.

Chris Bassitt, Orioles, RHP (vs. Rangers, at Pirates)

Bassitt has always been a reliable streaming option, one that isn’t likely to crush your ratios while always giving you a decent shot at a victory and some strikeouts. The matchups here are better than average and he should be a favorite to earn a victory against Braxton Ashcraft and the Pirates. If he’s available in any 12 team leagues I’d absolutely be comfortable streaming him.

Parker Messick, Guardians, LHP (at Dodgers, vs. Cubs)

Fantasy managers who were clamoring for Messick to get a shot in the Guardians’ rotation got their wish as Logan Allen was obliterated in his final Cactus League outing. Unfortunately, he draws the worst possible matchup that you can get to start the season, having to battle the Dodgers in Los Angeles. The strikeout upside is there and he’ll battle Roki Sasaki in that matchup, which isn’t the worst draw for the potential to earn a victory. Just be aware that the blowup risk is always present when facing the Dodgers.

Ryan Johnson, Angels, RHP (at Cubs, vs. Mariners)

Of everyone on the list of two start pitchers this week, Johnson has perhaps the widest possible range of outcomes. After being taken in the second round of the 2024 draft, Johnson climbed all the way to the big leagues in 2025, only to struggle mightily over 14 2/3 innings out of the Angels’ bullpen. There’s no denying the talent though and he looked sharp enough during Cactus League play to win a spot in the Halos’ rotation. I’m intrigued by the strikeout potential and may be willing to gamble on his two-start week in deeper leagues.

At Your Own Risk

Davis Martin, White Sox, RHP (at Marlins, vs. Blue Jays)

He’s not the worst option on the board, but given his overall skillset and the fact that he pitches for the White Sox, the overall upside here is pretty limited. In 15-team leagues if you need a live streaming option to help keep pace in wins and strikeouts, he could be worth a look. In shallower leagues, there has to be better options available.

Lance McCullers Jr., Astros, RHP (vs. Red Sox, at Athletics)

I’d have a difficult time trusting McCullers if he had a couple of good matchups on the board, but these are far from that. He has to tangle with a tough Red Sox’ team opposite Ranger Suarez before going to Sutter Health Park in Sacramento where he’s likely to serve up a couple of home runs and inflict damage on your ratios. It’s simply not worth the risk.

Aaron Civale, Athletics, RHP (at Braves, vs. Astros)

If you play this game long enough, you start to develop certain rules or mantras that you follow no matter what. One of those, for me at least, is never Aaron Civale. It’s never a good idea. Even if it looks like he has been pitching well recently, he’s doing it on smoke and mirrors and a correction is coming. It’s just not a situation that you’ll ever feel good about. Just say no.

Nick Martinez, Rays, RHP (at Brewers, vs. Twins)

I don’t doubt that Martinez may wind up having some mixed league viability at some point during the 2026 season, but the way that he pitched during the spring I definitely have reservations about starting him for a two-start week right now – especially after he had his start pushed back a couple of days due to a hamstring issue. If I’m going to gamble, I’ll do it elsewhere this week.

National League

Strong Plays

Chase Burns, Reds, RHP (vs. Pirates, at Rangers)

The only real concern that we have for the Reds’ top pitching prospect this season is ultimately his workload and how many innings they’ll let him handle. That’s not an issue at all to start the season though, so fantasy managers should be locking him into lineups whenever he’s pitching. The fact that he starts the year off with a two-start week – and it includes a juicy matchup against the Pirates – is just an added bonus. He represents one of the better overall plays on the board this week.

Kodai Senga, Mets, RHP (at Cardinals, at Giants)

One of the most intriguing options on the entire week is Kodai Senga. After getting booted from the Mets rotation near the end of the 2025 season, the 33-year-old right-hander has stormed back with vengeance this spring, riding increased velocity to a stellar 1.86 ERA, 0.72 WHIP and an 11/1 K/BB ratio over 9 2/3 innings in his three starts. I’m optimistic that he’s going to make a return to fantasy relevance in 2026 and a couple of premium matchups against the Cardinals and Giants is just what the doctor ordered to get his season started on the right foot. He should be started with complete confidence in leagues of all sizes.

Clay Holmes, Mets, RHP (at Cardinals, at Giants)

Given the alternatives, Holmes checks in as a very strong play for his upcoming two-start week. We saw him dominate during the first half of the 2025 season in his return to the rotation before predictably falling off a bit as the season wore on. He has a fresh arm at the moment and gets a pair of strong matchups where he should be able to provide ample fantasy goodness. He’s an easy start in all leagues.

Decent Plays

Braxton Ashcraft, Pirates, RHP (at Reds, vs. Orioles)

Ashcraft made a strong impression out of the bullpen for the Pirates at the end of the 2025 season, then parlayed that success with a strong showing in Grapefruit League play to secure a spot in the Bucs’ Opening Day rotation. He generates enough strikeouts and ground balls to make him an interesting option from a fantasy perspective when the matchups line up. If it weren’t for the difficult battle against the Reds in Cincinnati to start the week, I may have considered him as a strong option. As it stands, I’d be considering him in 15-team formats for sure and could look his way in 12’s as well if I wanted to add volume.

Chris Paddack, Marlins, RHP (vs. White Sox, at Yankees)

One name that’s surprisingly intriguing to me this week is Chris Paddack. Before getting shelled for most of the second half of the 2025 season, Paddack had actually been a viable mixed league starter for the Twins during the first few months of the season. He then looked like that same version of himself during Grapefruit League action, registering a 0.69 ERA, 0.77 WHIP and a 12/3 K/BB ratio across 13 frames. The matchup against the Yankees in New York to finish the week is scary enough to take him from a strong option to merely a decent play, but he’ll have a good shot at picking up a victory in that opening start against the White Sox. There’s probably not enough meat on the bone here to stream him in 12-team formats, but he’s definitely on my radar in 15’s.

Kyle Harrison, Brewers, LHP (vs. Rays, at Royals)

After the Giants and Red Sox seemingly did everything in their power to keep Harrison out of receiving a real shot to stick in their starting rotations, the Brewers have been forced into doing so due to the injuries they have had at the position. I expect the 24-year-old southpaw to have a bit of extra motivation to prove himself this time around. The matchups are solid, especially the first one against Nick Martinez and the Rays at home. I’m not worried about him damaging my ratios and would be happy with 10 strikeouts over the course of the week and a shot at a victory. That’s enough for me to take a shot any place where he may be available.

Kyle Leahy, Cardinals, RHP (vs. Mets, at Tigers)

Leahy did enough this spring to secure a spot in the Cardinals’ Opening Day rotation, but in order to keep that spot once Hunter Dobbins is healthy, he’s going to have to at least outperform Andre Pallante. The matchups aren’t the best, as he’ll be taking on a pair of strong offenses on teams that are projected to make it to the postseason, and his chances of earning a victory in either of these starts aren’t the best. I’m not worried about him doing much damage to my ratios though and will take the strikeouts that he’ll undoubtedly provide. He probably isn’t worth it in 12 teamers, but I’d be willing to roll the dice in 15’s for sure.

Foster Griffin, RHP, Nationals (at Phillies, vs. Dodgers)

I’m actually pretty high on Foster Griffin heading into the 2026 season and would probably recommend using him in most neutral weeks, but he draws one of the worst sets on the board having to battle the Phillies in Philadelphia before welcoming in the Dodgers. That mutes his chances of earning a victory and increases the ratio risk. It’s nice that we’ll get a peek into how he performs in those matchups and will be better able to gauge his status going forward, but I’d have a hard time trusting him for that double outside of the deepest of mixed leagues.

At Your Own Risk

Jose Suarez, Braves, LHP (vs. Athletics, at Diamondbacks)

There was a brief moment in time during the 2021 and 2022 seasons where you could squint and see a hint of mixed league upside in Suarez when he was starting for the Angels. He also pitched well in his limited action out of the Braves’ bullpen in 2025. As fas as skills go, I like him better than some of the other available options, I just don’t think that I can stomach the risk this early in the season. He’s not the worst option on the board, and I’d only have him at the bottom of bid lists in an emergency type of situation.

Taijuan Walker, Phillies, RHP (vs. Nationals, at Rockies)

When you think of prototypical middling arms that are readily available to stream on the waiver wire, one of the names that always comes to mind is Taijuan Walker. He’s simply not good enough to be started in single start weeks, but he’s just fringy enough to warrant consideration when he has two starts and the matchups fall in his favor. It’s possible that he’s worth a look this week. The Nationals project as one of the weaker offenses in the National League and while the matchup against the Rockies is at Coors Field, there’s a big difference between Coors Field in April and Coors Field in July. You could wind up with a three-inning dud where he’s knocked around for four or five runs, but you could also wind up with a couple of decent starts and a pair of wins. This one depends on your risk tolerance, but I wouldn’t rule it out completely.

Adrian Houser, Giants, RHP (at Padres, vs. Mets)

Houser secured a spot in the Giants’ Opening Day rotation thanks to three decent starts during Cactus League play. Call me crazy, but that’s not enough for me to trust him against a couple of playoff teams in the National League. We have seen the right-hander have some modicum of success at the big league level in the past, so it wouldn’t completely shock me if he performed well over these two starts, it’s just not a risk that I feel like there’s a need to be taking at this stage of the season.

Landen Roupp, Giants, RHP (at Padres, vs. Mets)

Roupp has plenty of talent, the knock on him has always been his command and the poor WHIP that it leads to (1.45 in his career). It was more of the same this spring, with a 1.39 WHIP and a 15/7 K/BB ratio over 13 innings. If he was facing a pair of bottom-third offenses in the National League, I may be willing to roll the dice. Not against two disciplined playoff squads though. That’s just asking for trouble. Hard pass.

Roki Sasaki, Dodgers, RHP (vs. Guardians, at Nationals)

Taking the name recognition out of it, there’s nothing of substance that Sasaki has done on the field since joining the Dodgers to justify starting him with any level of confidence for a two-start week. He was clobbered in Cactus League play to the tune of a 15.58 ERA and 2.77 WHIP over 8 2/3 innings and the expectation is that he’s still going to ultimately require Tommy John surgery at some point. The matchups are solid, but that’s not enough to get me over the ledge here. He’s a pass for me.

Michael Soroka, Diamondbacks, RHP (vs. Tigers, vs. Braves)

As much as I’d like to recommend Soroka for his first start with the Diamondbacks, he’s coming off of a brutal outing to end his spring in which he allowed six runs on 10 hits over 3 1/3 innings against the Guardians. He’s also facing two of the better offenses in all of baseball and while he’s at home, he pitches in a hitter’s park. I don’t think he’ll be a favorite to win in either outing and just don’t see the ratio risk as being worth the upside of a few potential strikeouts.

Brandon Pfaadt, Diamondbacks, RHP (vs. Tigers, vs. Braves)

I’ve been a believer of Pfaadt in the past, but if I can’t recommend Soroka here, I certainly can’t get behind Pfaadt. He has been far too inconsistent to trust at this point, especially against two strong offenses. One of these starts could turn into a complete disaster and leave you with a ratio hole that could take weeks to dig out from. Simply pass and let him be someone else’s problem.

Bryce Elder, Braves, RHP (vs. Athletics, at Diamondbacks)

If you’re a fan of pitchers with a career 4.58 ERA and 1.36 WHIP with minimal upside in the strikeout department, then by all means take a shot at streaming Elder. I simply think there are better options out there than playing with this fire. I’ll pass.

Tomoyuki Sugano, Rockies, RHP (at Blue Jays, vs. Phillies)

Like the “Never Aaron Civale” rule that we noted above, fantasy managers would be best served by adhering to the “Never Rockies” rule as well. That’s certainly the case this week, as Sugano draws two tough matchups with one of them being at Coors Field against the Phillies. There’s no upside in wins or strikeouts and a strong likelihood that he inflicts serious damage on your ratios. Don’t do it.

Thanks as always for reading. Let’s start the season off right and see if we can pick up a couple of extra wins and strikeouts by streaming the right two-start pitchers instead of inflicting unnecessary ratio damage that’s going to punish us for those decisions. To the top of the leaderboards!