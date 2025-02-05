 Skip navigation
Two-time All-Star shortstop Tim Anderson agrees to a minor league contract with Los Angeles Angels

  
Published February 4, 2025 08:54 PM
MLB: Miami Marlins at Philadelphia Phillies

Jun 27, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Miami Marlins infielder Tim Anderson (7) fields a ground ball against the Philadelphia Phillies in the second inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Two-time All-Star shortstop Tim Anderson has agreed to a minor league contract with the Los Angeles Angels and will report to big league spring training with a chance to revive his career.

Los Angeles also announced minor league deals on Tuesday with right-handers Connor Brogdon and Dakota Hudson, left-hander Victor González and infielder Carter Kieboom.

Anderson, 31, won the 2019 AL batting title and was an All-Star with the Chicago White Sox in 2021 and ’22. Chicago declined a $14 million option after the 2023 season, ending a $25 million, six-year contract, and Anderson signed a $5 million, one-year deal with the Marlins.

He hit .214 with no homers, nine RBIs and four stolen bases in 234 at-bats last year, all career lows. Anderson didn’t play between May 10 and 21 because of lower back tightness. He was designated for assignment on July 2 and released three days later.

“I hope he lands on his feet somewhere because he’s still young and still has a lot to give to the game,” then-Marlins manager Skip Schumaker said at the time.

After leading the majors with a .335 average in 2019, Anderson had just one home run and 25 RBIs over 123 games for Chicago in 2023.