Report: Left fielder Tyler Soderstrom reaches 7-year, $86M agreement with Athletics

  
Published December 26, 2025 08:52 AM

Left fielder Tyler Soderstrom and the Athletics have agreed to a seven-year, $86 million contract, according to a person with knowledge of the negotiations.

The deal includes a club option for an eighth season, the person told The Associated Press on Thursday, speaking on condition of anonymity because the agreement has not been finalized.

Soderstrom’s agreement, which is subject to a successful physical, contains bonus provisions that could raise its value to $131 million, the person said.

Soderstrom started 145 of the 158 games he played this year — 100 of those starts in left field — his first full major league season after making his debut in 2023 and playing 45 games before 61 last year. He batted .276 with 25 home runs and 93 RBIs with 141 strikeouts and 55 walks this past season.

Drafted 26th overall by the A’s in 2020, the 24-year-old Soderstrom has locked in a long-term contract to stay close to where he grew up in Turlock, California. He was on track to become eligible for arbitration after the 2026 season and for free agency after the 2029 season.

Planning to move to Las Vegas for 2028, the A’s last offseason agreed to a $60 million, five-year contract with designated hitter/outfielder Brent Rooker and a $65.5 million, seven-year deal with outfielder Lawrence Butler. The team is entering the second of three planned seasons at a Triple-A ballpark in West Sacramento.