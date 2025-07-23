 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Football: Big Ten Media Days
Big Ten notebook: Hoosiers ready to prove they’re no one-hit wonder
MLB: Minnesota Twins at Los Angeles Dodgers
Shohei Ohtani homers in fifth consecutive game, tying a Los Angeles Dodgers franchise record
Bowie Baysox v Akron RubberDucks
Guardians outfield prospect Chase DeLauter has surgery on his right wrist

Top Clips

nbc_golf_rominehit_250723.jpg
Charlie Woods’ recruitment under microscope
woad_raw.jpg
Woad debuts at Scottish Open this weekend
nbc_golf_bubbleguys_250723.jpg
3M Open ‘a much needed opportunity’ for points

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Verlander ends historic 16-game winless streak as Devers’ 2 homers power Giants past Braves 9-3

  
Published July 23, 2025 06:52 PM
James Schiano evaluates Andrew Painter's potential path to the Phillies rotation, highlighting several possible obstacles and circumstances that could delay his arrival and obscure his fantasy relevance.

ATLANTA — Justin Verlander ended the longest streak of starts in a season without a win in Giants history, Rafael Devers drove in four runs with three hits, including two home runs, and San Francisco beat the Atlanta Braves 9-3 on Wednesday.

The 42-year-old Verlander (1-8) had been winless in his first 16 starts, the longest stretch by a Giants pitcher in a single season in franchise history. The three-time Cy Young winner, who finalized a $15 million, one-year deal with San Francisco in January, allowed one hit in five scoreless innings and overcame five walks.

Devers went deep off Spencer Strider (4-8) in the fifth for the game’s first run. Strider then hit Willy Adames with a pitch before Matt Chapman’s two-run homer gave San Francisco a 3-0 lead. Devers added a three-run shot off Dylan Dodd, who was recalled earlier in the day, in the sixth.

Devers served as the designated hitter, one day after making his debut as the starting first baseman in Tuesday night’s 9-0 win, which ended the team’s six-game losing streak.

Eli White’s blooper landed fair near the right-field line to open the fifth for Atlanta’s first hit off Verlander. White stole second base and moved to third on a wild pitch before Verlander struck out Drake Baldwin to end the inning.

The Giants outscored the Braves 18-3 to win the final two games of the series after Atlanta won the opener 9-7.

The Giants, off on Thursday, return home to open a weekend series against the New York Mets on Friday night. Giants RHP Logan Webb (9-7, 3.08) is scheduled to face RHP Clay Holmes (8-5, 3.48).

The Braves play at Texas on Friday night with LHP Joey Wentz (2-1, 5.71) scheduled for face Rangers RHP Nathan Eovaldi (7-3, 1.58).