 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

UCLA v USC
March Madness 2025: Bracket, schedule, score, date, time, TV network for NCAA women’s basketball tournament
Jannik Sinner
Jannik Sinner adds Hamburg to his schedule for when he returns from doping ban
MLB: Spring Training-Los Angeles Dodgers at Yomiuri Giants
Mookie Betts returns to U.S. to recuperate from illness, will miss 2 games in Japan

Top Clips

nbc_pft_lanejohnson_250318.jpg
Johnson agrees to one-year deal with Eagles
nbc_pft_jameiswinstongiants_250318.jpg
How Winston would fit with the Giants
nbc_pft_qbrankings_250318.jpg
Why Sanders edged Dart in Simms’ QB draft rankings

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

UCLA v USC
March Madness 2025: Bracket, schedule, score, date, time, TV network for NCAA women’s basketball tournament
Jannik Sinner
Jannik Sinner adds Hamburg to his schedule for when he returns from doping ban
MLB: Spring Training-Los Angeles Dodgers at Yomiuri Giants
Mookie Betts returns to U.S. to recuperate from illness, will miss 2 games in Japan

Top Clips

nbc_pft_lanejohnson_250318.jpg
Johnson agrees to one-year deal with Eagles
nbc_pft_jameiswinstongiants_250318.jpg
How Winston would fit with the Giants
nbc_pft_qbrankings_250318.jpg
Why Sanders edged Dart in Simms’ QB draft rankings

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

White Sox infielder Josh Rojas is dealing with a hairline fracture in his right big toe

  
Published March 18, 2025 10:39 AM

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Chicago White Sox infielder Josh Rojas has a hairline fracture in his right big toe, putting his availability for opening day in question.

Rojas is batting .313 (10 for 32) in his first spring training with the White Sox. He left a split-squad game against Colorado with toe soreness.

“We’re just kind of going to give him treatment and see where it goes,” first-year manager Will Venable told reporters. “I think we just kind of get him doing his treatment and his rehab and kind of take it day by day and see where he’s at. Hopefully he’s back here with us soon.”

The 30-year-old Rojas batted .225 with eight homers and 31 RBIs in 143 games with Seattle last year. He became a free agent in November when Seattle declined to offer him a 2025 contract.

Rojas finalized a one-year, $3.5 million contract with Chicago in January. The White Sox host the Los Angeles Angels for their season opener on March 27.

Chicago optioned outfielder Dominic Fletcher to Triple-A Charlotte. Catching prospects Kyle Teel and Edgar Quero were among 10 players reassigned to minor league camp.