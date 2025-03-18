White Sox infielder Josh Rojas is dealing with a hairline fracture in his right big toe

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Chicago White Sox infielder Josh Rojas has a hairline fracture in his right big toe, putting his availability for opening day in question.

Rojas is batting .313 (10 for 32) in his first spring training with the White Sox. He left a split-squad game against Colorado with toe soreness.

“We’re just kind of going to give him treatment and see where it goes,” first-year manager Will Venable told reporters. “I think we just kind of get him doing his treatment and his rehab and kind of take it day by day and see where he’s at. Hopefully he’s back here with us soon.”

The 30-year-old Rojas batted .225 with eight homers and 31 RBIs in 143 games with Seattle last year. He became a free agent in November when Seattle declined to offer him a 2025 contract.

Rojas finalized a one-year, $3.5 million contract with Chicago in January. The White Sox host the Los Angeles Angels for their season opener on March 27.

Chicago optioned outfielder Dominic Fletcher to Triple-A Charlotte. Catching prospects Kyle Teel and Edgar Quero were among 10 players reassigned to minor league camp.