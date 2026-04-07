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White Sox place outfielder Austin Hays on the 10-day injured list with a hamstring strain

  
Published April 7, 2026 12:29 PM
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CHICAGO — The Chicago White Sox placed outfielder Austin Hays on the 10-day injured list with a right hamstring strain.

Hays got hurt during a 2-1 loss to Baltimore. He pulled up while pursuing Tyler O’Neill’s two-out flyball to left in the fourth inning. The ball landed near the line, and O’Neill was credited with an RBI single when Adley Rutschman scored from first on the play.

The 30-year-old Hays signed a one-year, $6 million contract with the White Sox in free agency. He is batting .219 with a homer and six RBIs in nine games this season.

The White Sox also brought up outfielder Dustin Harris from Triple-A Charlotte. Right-hander Mike Vasil, who is recovering from Tommy John surgery, was transferred to the 60-day injured list.

The 26-year-old Harris signed a minor league deal with the team in December. He is batting .217 (10 for 46) with two homers and five RBIs in 21 career major league games — all with Texas.