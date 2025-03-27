 Skip navigation
Reds outfielder Austin Hays placed on 10-day injured list with left calf strain
Teams successful on 52.2% of ball/strike challenges during spring training robot umpire test
D-backs sign LHP Jalen Beeks to one-year deal, add RHP Shelby Miller to big league roster

Top News

Reds outfielder Austin Hays placed on 10-day injured list with left calf strain
Teams successful on 52.2% of ball/strike challenges during spring training robot umpire test
D-backs sign LHP Jalen Beeks to one-year deal, add RHP Shelby Miller to big league roster

World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers say they’ll visit White House on April 7

  
Published March 27, 2025 03:39 PM

WASHINGTON — The Los Angeles Dodgers say they have accepted President Donald Trump’s invitation to the White House to celebrate their World Series title.

The Dodgers confirmed in a social media post on Tuesday night that “in keeping with long-standing baseball tradition,” Trump invited them and they accepted. The team said the visit will happen on April 7 before opening a series at the Washington Nationals, adding that members of the team plan to visit Capitol Hill on April 8.

Manager Dave Roberts called it a huge honor that each World Series champion gets to experience. Roberts said deciding to go to the White House was not a formal conversation he and players had.

The NHL’s reigning Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers became the first team to visit Trump in his second term when they were honored during a ceremony in the East Room in early February.

The White House also said recently the NFL’s Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles accepted their invitation for April 28.