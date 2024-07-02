 Skip navigation
Nimmo_USA.jpg
Mets OF Brandon Nimmo sits out against Nationals after fainting in hotel room and cutting forehead
Bowman and Quenneville
NHL reinstates Bowman, Quenneville after being banned for their role in Blackhawks assault scandal
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/sshxwnv2h2bpijuym8is
UA Future 50: Rankings impact
  Adam Friedman, Rankings Director and National Transfer Portal Analyst
    ,
  • Adam Friedman, Rankings Director and National Transfer Portal Analyst
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_smx_villopotomammoth_240701.jpg
Villapoto rides in Mammoth Motocross
53816772831_da2fc765b1_o.jpg
The Tour 21: Riding for Survival 2024, Episode 1
oly24_par_alitruwitprofile_240701.jpg
Inside Truwit's journey to the 2024 Paralympics

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Wyatt Langford hits for cycle to help Rangers snap 6-game skid with 11-2 win over Orioles

  
Published July 1, 2024 11:36 PM
wyattlangford.png

Getty Images

Texas rookie Wyatt Langford became the first major leaguer to hit for the cycle this season, and the Rangers routed the Baltimore Orioles 11-2 on Sunday night to snap a six-game skid.

Derek Hill homered twice and Andrew Heaney (3-9) struck out 10 in seven innings for the Rangers, who had dropped the first three games of the series to fall nine games under .500. The defending World Series champions never trailed Sunday, scoring multiple runs in the second, fourth, fifth and eighth innings.

Langford tripled in the fourth, doubled in the fifth and singled in the sixth. Then the 22-year-old outfielder hit a drive down the left-field line in the eighth for a three-run homer to make it 11-2.

“I was trying to hit a home run,” Langford said. “It kind of speaks for itself.”

It was the first career four-hit game for Langford, who was drafted last year by the Rangers with the No. 4 overall pick and made a swift rise to the majors to make Texas’ opening-day roster this season.

Cole Irvin (6-5) allowed five runs in 3 2/3 innings for the AL East-leading Orioles. Irvin was impressive to begin the season but has failed to make it through five innings in three consecutive starts for a Baltimore staff that has lost Kyle Bradish, John Means and Tyler Wells to season-ending injuries.

Hill opened the scoring with a two-run homer in the second. The Orioles answered with Ryan O’Hearn’s RBI single, but the Rangers extended their lead in the fourth when Nathaniel Lowe, Andrew Knizner and Josh Smith hit RBI singles.

Baltimore’s Heston Kjerstad made it 5-2 with an RBI double. Langford then doubled home a run, Lowe hit an RBI single and Hill added a solo homer.

“We’ve got some ground to make up,” Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said. “Don’t count this group out. I know we’ve had our struggles, our injuries.”

Orioles star Gunnar Henderson, who became the first player to commit to the All-Star Home Run Derby per an announcement during the game, struck out in all four plate appearances.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rangers: Star shortstop Corey Seager did not play, a day after being hit on the left wrist by a pitch.

UP NEXT

Both teams are off Monday. Texas begins a three-game home series against San Diego on Tuesday night. Nathan Eovaldi (4-3) starts for the Rangers.

The Orioles are at AL West-leading Seattle on Tuesday night, with Grayson Rodriguez (9-3) on the mound.